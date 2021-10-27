Beeville’s brief visit outside the world of District 26-4A volleyball play yielded a victory for the Lady Trojans Oct. 12.
Beeville welcomed John Paul II to the friendly confines of Marion B. Horton Gymnasium and promptly dispatched the Lady Centurions in three sets.
Beeville claimed a 25-16 win in the opening set, then went up two sets to none thanks to a 25-18 victory in the second set.
The hosts closed things out with a 25-22 victory in the third set.
Beeville upped its mark to 16-17 on the season with the victory.
The most critical contests remaining on the team’s schedule were slated to be played Oct. 15 when the Lady Trojans welcomed Miller to Beeville and then Oct. 19 when they hosted West Oso on parent’s night.
The Lady Trojans needed wins in both contests as well as at least one victory over Sinton or Rockport-Fulton in their final two matches of the year to keep alive hopes of snapping a five-year playoff drought.
Carly Knapp and Alexia Salazar led Beeville to the victory over the Lady Centurions, combining for 15 kills with Knapp registering eight and Salazar recording seven.
Salazar also led the team in digs and aces with 10 and seven, respectively.
Aaralyn Del Bosque and K.J. Cascarano both recorded 10 assists for Beeville in the win.
Jayden Ford recorded a pair of blocks. Ty Hernandez had one block.
Megan Del Bosque had eight digs and Larissa Gonzales recorded two aces.
Calhoun 3, Beeville 0
The Lady Sandcrabs, who are currently tied atop the district standings with Rockport-Fulton, bested Beeville in three sets Oct. 8.
Calhoun won the opening set of the match 25-7, the second set 25-5 and the third set 25-10.
Knapp led Beeville’s offense with four kills, while Hernandez had two kills.
M. Del Bosque recorded 12 digs and Cylee Lopez had seven digs.
A. Del Bosque paced the team in assists with five, while Cascarano had three assists.
Calhoun also won both of the sub-varsity contests in two sets. The Lady Crabs won the junior varsity contest 25-19, 28-26, and claimed a win in the freshman contest with wins of 25-17 and 25-12.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•