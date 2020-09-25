BEEVILLE – After an opening-set loss, the Beeville Lady Trojan volleyball team responded with three straight set victories to earn their first district victory of the season last week.
The Lady Trojans beat visiting West Oso in four sets at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium to improve to 6-3 overall and 1-0 in District 26-4A play.
Beeville won the second set of the match 25-22 to even things with the visiting Lady Bears, who had won the first set 25-15.
The third set went to Beeville by a 25-15 count, as did the fourth set by a 25-19 count.
Allie Estrada led the way for the Lady Trojan offense with 12 kills.
She also had 10 assists and six aces on the night.
Carly Knapp put down six kills, while Alexia Salazar had five kills.
Mikayla Newson served up 16 assists.
Megan Del Bosque led the defense with 19 digs. Salazar and Newson both had eight digs.
Skidmore-Tynan 3, Beeville 1
Beeville fell to its county rival for a second time on Sept. 4 at home.
Skidmore won the opening set 25-19 and the second set 25-23, but Beeville extended the match with a 25-19 win in the third set.
Skidmore then won the fourth set 25-20 to close things out.
Estrada had a triple-double for Beeville with 10 kills, 10 assists and 15 digs.
Hernandez and Kayla Salazar had four kills apiece in the loss.
Del Bosque and A. Salazar had 11 digs and 10 digs, respectively. Martinez added eight, while Knapp and Newson had six apiece.
Knapp and A. Salazar both had four blocks.