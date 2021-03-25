It took just three innings to decide Beeville’s meeting with Sinton in Sinton March 9.
The host Lady Pirates turned 10 hits into 15 runs in a 15-0 three-inning victory over the Lady Trojans in District 26-4A play.
Beeville fell to 7-9 overall and 0-2 in district play with the loss.
Sinton held Beeville to just four hits on the evening.
Allie Estrada and Asia Molina hit back-to-back singles to start the second but were stranded after three straight groundouts.
In the third, Ciara Moreno hit a leadoff single but then was tagged out trying to score three batters later when Melina Ramirez hit a double into right-center that bounced off the glove of Sinton’s center fielder.
Sinton, meanwhile, racked up 10 singles over its two innings at the dish, scoring eight times in the first and then seven more times in the second.
Paulina Esquivel took the loss in the circle for the Lady Trojans. She surrendered 15 runs on 10 hits and walked five in two innings of work.
Beeville closes Victoria tourney with win
The Lady Trojans closed out their trip to the Victoria tournament with a win over John Paul II on March 6.
The Lady Centurions led 3-2 after one inning, but Beeville tied it in the top of the second when Ty Hernandez bunted home Nina Gonzales.
The Lady Trojans broke the game open in the third inning by scoring five times.
Mariana Martinez and Carolina Esquivel hit back-to-back RBI singles to get the scoring started. Two batters later, Hernandez drove home another run to make it 6-3.
Gonzales then scored on an attempted pickoff before Aubrey Johnson drove home Hernandez with an RBI single into center for the game’s final run.
Zelda Salazar and Martinez both had two hits in the win.
RBIs went to Johnson, Martinez, C. Esquivel and Hernandez.
C. Esquivel picked up the victory. She allowed just one hit and surrendered three unearned runs in three innings. She had four strikeouts and one walk.
Beeville went 1-4 at the tournament, falling twice on both March 4 and 5.
On March 4, the Lady Trojans fell to Moody 6-5 and Flour Bluff 6-0.
Beeville led 4-1 after one and 5-1 going to the bottom of the third against Moody but allowed five runs to fall by one.
Molina was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Lady Trojan offense.
Martinez and C. Esquivel both drove in runs as well.
C. Esquivel took the loss despite not allowing any earned runs in three innings of work.
Flour Bluff held Beeville to just four hits later that day. The Hornets blew the game open in the fourth with four runs.
Estrada, Johnson, Ramirez and Gia Vela each hit singles.
P. Esquivel took the loss. She gave up six runs – five of which were unearned – on seven hits.
On March 5, Beeville fell 6-3 to Victoria East and 11-7 to King.
East scored all six of its runs in the third to erase a 3-0 deficit.
Ramirez and C. Esquivel drove in runs for Beeville. Johnson, Ramirez and Molina scored the three runs.
Five Lady Trojans had one hit apiece.
King rallied from down 7-3 after five behind an eight-run sixth to beat the Lady Trojans.
Ramirez went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs for Beeville.
Moreno and Hernandez also had RBIs.
C. Esquivel scored twice, while five other Lady Trojans scored once.
P. Esquivel was hit with the loss. Eight of the 11 runs she allowed were unearned in six innings.
