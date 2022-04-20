The Beeville softball team was blanked in each of its last two contests against Ingleside and Sinton.
Ingleside upended the Lady Trojans 11-0 in Beeville, while Sinton beat Beeville 10-0 in five innings in Sinton.
Ingleside plated a pair on a home run in the first inning to kick-start its victory over the Lady Trojans April 1.
The Lady Mustangs added four in the third inning, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and then two more in the top of the seventh.
Beeville had four total hits in the contest and moved just one runner beyond second.
Shelby Gutierrez recorded a pair of singles to lead Beeville’s offense. Alyssa Salinas and Ciara Moreno each had one hit apiece.
Paulina Esquivel took the loss. She gave up 11 runs on 15 hits in a complete game.
Sinton scored just two batters into the contest on its way to beating the Lady Trojans April 5.
The Lady Pirates pushed across six in the third to blow the game open and then scored once in the fourth and once in the fifth to end it early.
Salinas had Beeville’s lone hit in the loss with a one-out single in the fifth inning.
Ariyana Lopez took the loss in the circle. She surrendered 10 runs on 14 hits in four innings.
Beeville fell to 1-7 in District 26-4A play with the loss.
