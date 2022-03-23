The Beeville softball team’s home debut in District 26-4A play ended in defeat at the hands of one of the district favorites.
The Sinton Lady Pirates shutout Beeville, 14-0, on March 8 at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex.
Sinton scored five times in the opening inning and rolled from there.
The Lady Pirates led 5-0 after, 8-0 after two, 12-0 after three and 14-0 after four innings.
Beeville went hitless through the first four innings before Melina Ramirez scored the team’s first hit with a single in the fifth inning.
Paulina Esquivel took the loss in the circle for Beeville, giving up 14 runs on 19 hits over five innings of work.
The loss dropped Beeville to 0-2 in district play on the year.
Lady Trojans split four at Victoria tourney
Beeville claimed two wins in four contests at the Victoria ISD tournament March 3-5.
The Trojans lost to Victoria East 3-1 in their opener at the tournament March 3, then routed Eisenhower 19-4 later that same day.
Victoria East built a 3-0 lead over the first two innings and held Beeville to just two hits.
Ciara Moreno and Tempist Gonzales each hit singles for the Lady Trojans in the loss.
Ramirez drove in the team’s only run in the top of the fourth.
Esquivel took the loss. She gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out five.
Beeville’s seven-run first kick-started a rout of Eisenhower.
The Trojans led 7-2 after one and 16-2 after two innings. Beeville then added three more runs in the top of the third.
Beeville had just seven total hits to tally 19 runs. Seven different players had one hit apiece, including Gonzales, who hit Beeville’s lone multi-base hit with a double.
She also had four of the team’s six RBIs. Esquivel and Alex Barrera had one RBI apiece.
Gonzales picked up the victory in the circle, giving up four runs on one hit and striking out four.
On the second day of the tournament, Beeville beat Orange Grove 9-1 before falling to La Porte 7-6.
In the win over Orange Grove, Beeville scored three times in the first, four times in the second and twice in the third to pick up the win.
Moreno drove in two runs, while Esquivel, Ramirez and Chelsea Cantu had one RBI apiece.
Alyssa Salinas scored three times, while both Moreno and Esquivel scored twice.
Beeville’s rally came up short against La Porte.
The Lady Trojans jumped in front with five runs in the first with Esquivel, Salinas, Ramirez and Gonzales each driving in a run.
La Porte took the lead back in the second with four runs to go in front 7-5.
Shelby Gutierrez drove home Gonzales to get Beeville within a run in the fourth, but the tying run was stranded at third when Abigail Medellin lined out to center field on the next at-bat.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•