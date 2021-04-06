Four Beeville Lady Trojans recorded multiple RBIs to lead their team to a lopsided district victory last week in Corpus Christi.
Gia Vela, Zelda Salazar, Aubrey Johnson and Allie Estrada all had at least two RBIs to lead Beeville to a 19-3 four-inning victory over West Oso in District 26-4A play March 23.
The Trojans scored eight times in the opening inning and never led by fewer than five runs after that.
Beeville pounded out five hits and combined that with three walks and two hit batsman to take the 8-0 lead over the Lady Bears.
Oso scored three times in the bottom of the third, but Beeville answered that with an 11-run performance in the top of the fourth.
Carolina Esquivel struck out three in the bottom of the fourth to clinch the victory for the Trojans.
Vela finished the game 3 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs scored, while Johnson and Estrada both had two hits and two RBIs. Johnson scored twice, and Estrada scored once.
Salazar drove in three despite not recording a hit in the win.
Ten different Lady Trojans scored at least once, including Nina Gonzales, who crossed three times.
Melina Ramirez, Esquivel and Ciara Moreno each scored twice.
Esquivel picked up the win in the circle. She allowed just one hit during her four innings of work.
The Lady Trojans improved to 9-11 overall and 2-4 in district play with the victory.
Rockport-Fulton 7, Beeville 0
Rockport-Fulton, the No. 1-ranked team in 4A in the latest state poll, blanked the Lady trojans March 19 in Rockport.
Rockport put up five runs over the first two innings, then added two in the sixth to finish it off.
Beeville was held to just three hits by Rockport ace Siarah Galvan. Johnson, Estrad and Esquivel each hit singles for the three hits.
Esquivel took the loss. She gave up seven runs – only two earned – on eight hits and struck out three.
