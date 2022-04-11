The Beeville softball team got its first district win of the season at home March 25.
The Lady Trojans routed West Oso 16-0 at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex, improving to 1-5 in District 26-4A play on the year.
It took the Lady Trojans just three innings to get the victory.
Beeville posted eight runs in both the first and second innings and didn’t even need to bat in the bottom of the third to claim the win.
In the first, Alex Barrera hit an RBI single, Mariana Martinez drove in a run when she got hit by a pitch and Chelsea Cantu got credit for an RBI on a bases-loaded walk. Ariyana Lopez also got credit for an RBI on a bases-loaded walk.
Two batters after that, Ciara Moreno, who scored Beeville’s second run earlier in the inning, ripped a three-run triple to push the Lady Trojan lead to 8-0.
In the second, Martinez pushed across Beeville’s first two runs with a two-run double.
Lopez later drew another bases-loaded walk to pick up an RBI.
Each of the next three batters earned RBIs for the Lady Trojans, including Tempist Gonzales, who hit an RBI single.
Melina Ramirez then hit an RBI single to plate Beeville’s 16th and final run of the game.
For the game, all 10 Lady Trojans in the starting lineup, including flex player Danielle Gonzales, scored at least once.
Paulina Esquivel picked up the win in the circle. She threw a no-hitter and allowed just two baserunners in the shutout. She had four strikeouts and didn’t allow a walk.
