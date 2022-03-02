Beeville’s girls soccer team romped to yet another shutout victory at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Feb. 15.
The Lady Trojans blew past visiting Calhoun 8-0 to improve to 3-0 in District 28-4A play on the year.
Beeville found the back of the net five times in the first half against the Sandies before adding three more in the second half.
Freshman Emily Olivares was responsible for five of the goals to post her first career double-digit points performance.
Kinlee Ramon, Noemi Alaniz and Kayla Salazar each had goals in the victory as well.
Caleigh Martin had two assists, while Carly Knapp, Layla Ramon and Jennifer Carrizales had one assist apiece.
Jayden Ford was awarded the victory in net after keeping a clean sheet during the first half. She didn’t face a single shot on goal from the Sandies.
Abigail Medellin came on at goalie for the second and also kept a clean sheet, stopping the only shot she faced.
The shutout victory was Ford’s sixth of the year, including her third straight in district play.
The Lady Trojans were slated to face Yoakum on the road Feb. 18 before a showdown with district co-leader Rockport-Fulton at home on Feb. 22.
Beeville is also set to face Rockport-Fulton on the road on March 1.
Beeville 5, Gonzales 0
The Trojans rolled past the Lady Apaches in Gonzales Feb. 11.
Beeville scored twice in the first half and thrice in the second half.
Knapp and Martin both beat the Gonzales keeper twice for goals. Olivares put the ball in the back of the net once.
L. Ramon and Salazar both had two assists in the victory.
Ford played all 80 in net and made seven saves to earn the victory.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•