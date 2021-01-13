Down their best post player, the Beeville Lady Trojans still found a way to stay perfect in district play on Dec. 22.
Beeville outscored visiting Calhoun by eight points in the second quarter on its way to picking up a 36-27 win over the Lady Sandcrabs at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
Calhoun kept the game throughout the first quarter with Beeville holding a 15-10 lead going into the second.
The hosts pulled away in that second quarter, holding Calhoun to just five points on the way to a 28-15 halftime edge.
Calhoun shaved seven points off the Beeville lead in the third quarter, but Beeville held the Lady Sandcrabs to just three points in the final period to secure the win.
Aaralyn Del Bosque returned to the lineup after missing several games with an injury and led Beeville in scoring, hitting two 3-pointers on her way to 12 points.
She also had three rebounds and one steal.
Megan Del Bosque also hit a pair of triples to tally six points to go with three boards and two steals.
Carrah Davis chipped in six points to go with eight rebounds and four steals, while Asia Molina added four points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Cylee Lopez also had four points to go along with her six assists, five steals and two rebounds.
Amidy Moreno added two points, two rebounds and two steals, while Raylei Perez had two points, three boards, two assists and two steals.
Beeville remained atop the District 26-4A standings with the win, moving to 3-0 on the year in district play.
It was the team’s fourth straight win and upped the Lady Trojans’ record to 5-3 on the season.
