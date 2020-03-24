BEEVILLE – Brianna Olivares scored a minute into the contest to kick off what would turn into a victory for the Beeville girls soccer team on March 6.
The Lady Trojans never trailed in beating visiting Santa Gertrudis Academy 3-1 at Veterans Memorial Stadium to stay in a tie for second with Rockport-Fulton in the District 30-4A standings.
“It was a good win for us,” said Lady Trojan coach Scott Taylor.
Olivares started the scoring in the first minute when she converted off a diagonal ball from Jacey Taylor.
SGA tied the game in the 21st minute, but Beeville quickly went back in front in the 24th when Nickole Stroman scored.
Stroman added her second goal of the contest in the 66th to finish off the scoring.
J. Taylor had assists on all three of the goals.
In the net, Kylie Cantu played all 80 minutes and made four saves on the five shots she faced.