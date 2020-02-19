CORPUS CHRISTI – The 2019-20 District 31-4A girls basketball championship trophy will call Beeville – and only Beeville – its home.
The Beeville Lady Trojans wrapped up the outright district championship last week with a 44-40 victory over West Oso on the Lady Bears’ home court.
“It feels good,” said Lady Trojan senior post Kamaria Gipson about winning the district title. “I think our team has worked really hard this year for it.
“We’ve busted our butts every day in practice, so it feels good to just stay undefeated (in district) for now.”
It is the second title for the Lady Trojans in three seasons. They won the 30-4A title in 2017-18 with an undefeated district campaign.
“Oso is always a tough place to win, especially when you’re playing for the district championship at their house,” said coach Paul Yuma. “... The girls are pretty excited about it.”
Beeville clinching the title ends West Oso’s two-year reign over 31-4A.
“It’s pretty sweet because Oso has a long, long tradition here in South Texas. It’s pretty rare that someone goes in there and beats them, much less to go in there and beat them for a sweep and the district championship,” Yuma said about beating the reigning champions on their home court to clinch the title.
For much of the game, there was little drama and the outcome looked all but decided with Beeville firmly in control.
The Lady Trojans led by six after one quarter and by 14 at halftime. Oso trimmed some off the lead in the third, but Beeville still held a double-digit advantage, 35-24, going to the fourth.
West Oso rallied in the final two minutes, though, hitting 4 of 6 from long range to whittle Beeville’s lead down to as few as three.
But, with four seconds left, Tori Garza hit the front end at the line to make it a four-point game and kill Oso’s hopes.
“We did a good job of killing the clock, running the clock, so that there wasn’t as much time available to (West Oso),” said Yuma. “... We opened the door a little bit with some missed one-and-ones, but at the end, we were able to get one when we needed it.”
Gipson had a game-high 24 points to lead Beeville, going 11 of 17 from the field and scoring six points in every quarter.
She also pulled down 19 rebounds to make it a double-double, and added seven blocks and five assists.
Camryn Longoria had 14 points for Beeville, while Jade Del Bosque added three points and three rebounds.
Cylee Lopez scored two points, dished out three assists and grabbed four rebounds.
The clinching free throw was Garza’s lone point of the night.
She also had three assists.
Beeville 68, Ingleside 45
The Lady Trojans dominated Ingleside at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium on Jan. 31.
They outscored the Mustangs 23-4 in the opening quarter and led 40-14 at halftime.
Eight different Lady Trojans had at least two points with Gipson pouring in a game-best 26.
Lopez scored 13 points with all of them coming in the second half.
Del Bosque hit three triples to tally nine points, while her younger sister, Aaralyn, hit a pair of 3s and finished with six points.
Garza also drilled two treys to tally six points.
Longoria added five, Lauren Aguirre scored four and Amidy Moreno chipped in two points.