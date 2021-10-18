Beeville’s volleyball team started off the second round of district play by completing a season sweep of Ingleside.
The Lady Trojans improved to 2-5 in District 26-4A competition by besting Ingleside in four sets Oct. 5.
Ingleside took the opening set of the match, but Beeville won the next three to claim the match.
The Lady Mustangs triumphed 27-25 in the opening set, but Beeville evened the match with a 25-16 victory in the second set.
Beeville then won the third set 25-17 before claiming a 25-20 win in the fourth set.
Alexia Salazar racked up a team-best eight kills to pace the Lady Trojan offense. She also had 14 digs for the Lady Trojan defense.
Carly Knapp recorded seven kills and served up a pair of aces.
Megan Del Bosque led the team in digs with 19, while K.J. Cascarano had 16 assists to lead the team.
Jaida Gonzales had two blocks, while Ty Hernandez had one block.
Beeville improved to 15-16 overall with the victory.
Beeville also won both sub-varsity contests. The Lady Trojan junior varsity team won in two sets, 25-10, 25-13, while the freshman team claimed a three-set victory, winning 25-13 in both the first and third sets sandwiched around a 25-17 loss in the second set.
West Oso 3, Beeville 2
Beeville fell on five sets in Corpus Christi on Oct. 1.
The Lady Trojans opened the match with a 25-21 victory, but West Oso responded by winning 25-19 in the second set and 25-18 in the third set.
Beeville then evened the match at two sets apiece by winning the fourth set 25-8.
West Oso closed things out with a 15-13 win in the fifth set to hand Beeville its fifth straight loss in district play.
Salazar had a double-double for the Lady Trojans, recording 10 kills to go with 14 digs. She also had two aces.
Knapp registered eight kills and two blocks in the loss.
Del Bosque recorded 11 digs, and Cascarano had 26 assists.
Gonzales led the team in blocks with three, while Cylee Lopez led the team in aces with seven.
