The Beeville Lady Trojans suffered three losses in the first day of the Sinton Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 18.
The Lady Trojans began the tournament by falling 25-10, 25-23 to McAllen. Cylee Lopez had nine digs, Abby Del Bosque posted five blocks and KJ Cascarano had five assists to lead Beeville.
Orange Grove defeated the Lady Trojans 25-18, 20-25, 15-9. Cascarano had 10 assists and Lopez recorded 11 digs. Jaida Gonzales had five kills.
Beeville concluded the day with a 25-19, 22-25, 15-9 loss to Corpus Christi Calallen. Cascarano had 12 ssists and Gonzales added six blocks and five kills.
