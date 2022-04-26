The Beeville Lady Trojan softball team was officially eliminated from playoff contention with a pair of losses, first to Calhoun and then to Miller.
Calhoun beat the Lady Trojans 12-11 on April 8 in Beeville at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex, then Miller downed Beeville 12-5 in Corpus Christi.
The two losses dropped Beeville to 1-9 in District 26-4A play on the year.
Calhoun rallied from behind to beat the Trojans.
The Sandies grabbed the lead in the first inning and led 8-3 going to the bottom of the fourth before Beeville scored five times.
Ty Hernandez drove in the first of those five runs with an RBI single. Four batters later, freshman Shelby Gutierrez hit her first career home run with a grand slam to right to tie the game at 8-8.
In the next inning, Chelsea Cantu put Beeville in front for the first time when she scored on a passed ball. Hernandez scored on a passed ball two pitches later to make it 10-8.
Calhoun got a run back in the sixth to make it 10-9, then scored three times in the top of the seventh to move back in front.
Mariana Martinez drove home a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, but Calhoun killed the Beeville threat to secure the win.
Gutierrez finished the game 2 for 3 with six RBIs and two runs scored.
Martinez went 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs, while Melina Ramirez was 2 for 5 with an RBI. Cantu went 2 for 3 and scored a run. Hernandez went 1 for 2 with an RBI and three runs.
Ciara Moreno was 2 for 5 and scored a run.
Abigail Medellin and Alex Barrera also scored runs for the Lady Trojans.
Ariyana Lopez took the loss. She gave up 12 runs on 13 hits in seven innings of work.
Miller used a five-run first to grab the early lead against Beeville and never trailed.
The Lady Bucs made it 6-1 in the third and extended their lead to 10-4 in the bottom of the fifth. They added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Beeville scored on the fifth pitch of the game when Medellin hit a leadoff home run for the Lady Trojans.
In the fourth, Barrera hit an RBI single, Cantu hit a sacrifice fly to left and Medellin hit an RBI single.
Hernandez scored Beeville’s fifth run of the game in the sixth on a passed ball.
Medellin finished the game 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored. She reached base safely on all four of her plate appearances thanks to two walks.
Hernandez was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Barrera went 1 for 3 with an RBI and run scored. Gutierrez and Ramirez each went 1 for 3 and scored once.
Lopez took the loss. She gave up 12 runs on nine hits.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•