BEEVILLE – The A.C. Jones Lady Trojans volleyball team was officially eliminated from playoff contention last Friday with a home loss to Kingsville.
The Lady Trojans dropped a four-set decisions to the visiting Lady Brahmas at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
Kingsville won the opening set of the match 27-25, but Beeville bounced back to even the match at a set apiece with a 25-17 win in the second set.
Kingsville then won the third set 25-22 to go up a set before taking the fourth set 25-22 to secure the victory.
Kamaria Gipson recorded a match-best 20 kills to lead the Lady Trojan offense in the loss.
She also had two blocks on the night.
Jaelyn Smith racked up 12 kills for Beeville.
Allie Estrada put down eight kills, while Alexia Salazar posted six kills.
Estrada also added a team-high 15 digs and an ace for the Trojans.
Tori Garza had a match-best 30 assists to go with 13 digs.
Jade Del Bosque had 11 assists and nine digs to go with an ace.
Megan Del Bosque and Maggie Martinez both recorded six digs on the night.
M. Del Bosque also had a team-best three aces.
Alisha Flores recorded seven digs and two aces.
Orange Grove 3, Beeville 0
Orange Grove completed a season sweep of the Lady Trojans Tuesday night in Orange Grove.
The Lady Bulldogs won the first set of the match 25-16, then claimed a 25-13 win in the second set. The hosts then won the third set 25-15.
Gipson and Estrada tied for the team lead in kills with 12 apiece in the loss.
Estrada also added a team-best seven digs for the Lady Trojan defense.
Smith recorded two kills for Beeville.
Garza recorded 11 assists and six digs, while J. Del Bosque had 22 assists and four digs.
M. Del Bosque had six digs, while Martinez had four digs and an ace.
Beeville dropped to 9-28 overall and 2-10 in District 31-4A play with the loss.