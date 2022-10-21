The Beeville Lady Trojans fell to 2-4 in District 30-4A with a 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 27-5 loss to the Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates on Oct. 4.
Harper Green led Beeville with 19 kills, two blocks, three aces and seven digs.
Jaida Gonzales had six blocks, seven kills and four digs.
Others leading the Lady Trojans were Abby Del Bosque with five kills, two blocks and four aces; Jayden Ford with five kills, two blocks and two digs; Brittany Auzston with three kills, four blocks and one dig; Carrah Davis with two kills, one assist and three digs; KJ Carascano with 22 assists and six digs; Danielle Gonzales with one kill; Aaralyn Del Bosque with nine assists, three aces and seven digs; Cylee Lopez with three assists, one ace and eight digs; and Larissa Gonzales with one assist.