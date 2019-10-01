CORPUS CHRISTI – The Beeville volleyball team dropped a critical district contest Tuesday night, falling in five sets at West Oso.
The host Bears erased a two-sets-to-one deficit with a 25-16 win in the fourth set, then downed the Lady Trojans 15-8 in the tiebreaking fifth set to take the match.
Oso won the opening set of the match 25-22, but Beeville responded by winning the next two sets by counts of 25-23 and 25-21, respectively, for the 2-1 lead.
Jessica Barrera led the Lady Trojan offense with seven kills, while Kamaria Gipson recorded six kills and Allie Estrada put down five. Jaelyn Smith added three, and Carly Knapp and Alexia Salazar had two kills apiece.
Tori Garza posted 13 assists to lead Beeville.
Five Lady Trojans had at least two aces in the loss with Barrera posting a team-best three. Estrada, Garza, Gipson and Alisha Flores each had two.
Flores led the Lady Trojan defense with 15 digs. Barrera had eight, while Garza and Jade Del Bosque had seven apiece. Estrada added five digs.
Up front, Gipson recorded six solo blocks, while Smith had two. Knapp had five block assists, Smith had four and Gipson had one.
Beeville fell to 8-22 overall and 1-4 in District 31-4A with the loss.
Sinton 3, Beeville 0
The district-leading Sinton Lady Pirates dispatched Beeville in three sets last Friday at Sam May Gym in Sinton.
The hosts won the first set 25-13, the second set 25-14 and the third set 25-12 to stay unbeaten in district play.
Gipson had four kills to lead Beeville in the loss. Estrada recorded two, while four other Lady Trojans had one kill apiece.
Garza and Del Bosque both had four assists on the evening.
Estrada, Barrera and Gipson each had one ace.
Estrada had a team-best seven digs, while Flores and Barrera had six apiece. Garza added four digs.
Gipson and Smith tied for the team lead in solo blocks with two apiece. Gipson also had two block assists.