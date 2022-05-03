The Beeville softball team finished off the 2022 season on a high note April 19, routing West Oso in its season finale in Corpus Christi.
The Lady Trojan scored 13 times in the first inning and eight more times in the second inning on their way to a 21-0 win in three innings over the Lady Bears.
Each of the first five batters in Beeville’s lineup – Abigail Medellin, Alex Barrera, Melina Ramirez, Ciara Moreno and Shelby Gutierrez – scored twice in the first inning for Beeville during the win.
Ty Hernandez, Nina Gonzales and Ariyana Lopez also scored runs for Beeville during the inning.
Moreno drove in three runs in the first, while Ramirez and Lopez both had two RBIs. Medellin, Gutierrez, Hernandez, Gonzales and Mariana Martinez each had one RBI in the inning.
Beeville tacked on eight more in the second inning with Barrera and Ramirez combining to score four of those runs.
For the game, Barrera and Ramirez both went 3 for 3 with four RBIs, while Moreno went 1 for 2 with three RBIs.
Lopez, Hernandez and Gutierrez each finished with two RBIs on the night.
Lopez picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out six batters.
The win snapped Beeville’s five-game losing skid. The Lady Trojans finished 2-10 in District 26-4A play on the year.
Rockport-Fulton 8, Beeville 0
Rockport-Fulton spoiled Beeville’s home finale, downing the Lady Trojans at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex on parent’s night April 14.
The visitors got all they would need to win in the first inning. They added two more in the fifth, four in the sixth and then one in the seventh.
Beeville had just one hit in the contest with Gutierrez hitting a single into center to lead off the second inning.
Medellin was the only other Lady Trojan to reach base, taking first on an error in the third.
Rockport-Fulton’s Maddie Mauricio retired the next 13 batters in a row after Medellin reached to finish off the win for the Lady Pirates.
Lopez took the loss for Beeville. She gave up eight runs on nine hits.
