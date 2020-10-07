BEEVILLE – The A.C. Jones volleyball team picked up its second district victory of the season on Sept. 19, downing the visiting Miller Lady Bucs.
In a match that was originally scheduled to be played Sept. 15, the Lady Trojans swept Miller at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium to improve to 2-2 in District 26-4A.
Beeville won the opening set 25-21, then claimed a 27-25 victory in the second set. The Lady Trojans closed out the set with a 25-19 win in the third set.
Carly Knapp led the Lady Trojan offense with eight kills.
She also had five digs and an ace in the win.
Alexia Salazar put down six kills, while Allie Estrada and Jaelyn Smith both recorded three kills. Ty Hernandez added two and Darian Henson chipped in one.
Estrada led the team in assists with nine and had 11 digs as well.
Megan Del Bosque had a team-best 14 digs.
Maggie Martinez served up five aces and Estrada recorded three aces. Salazar added two aces.
Rockport-Fulton 3, Beeville 1
Estrada led the team in three different categories, but it came in a losing effort on Sept. 18.
Estrada recorded nine kills to lead the offense and also put up eight assists. She led the defense with 19 digs on the night.
She also had two aces.
Knapp had eight kills to go with two blocks, while Salazar had three kills and four digs.
Newson tied Estrada for the team lead in assists with eight.
Del Bosque had 14 digs for the Lady Trojans.
Salazar led the team in aces with three.
Beeville won the opening set of the match 25-23, but Rockport reeled off three straight victories after that, winning 25-18, 25-13 and 25-13.
In the JV contest, Rockport won in three sets. Beeville won the first set 25-18, but the Lady Pirates won 25-19 and 25-18 in the next two sets, respectively.
Rockport won the freshman contest in two sets, claiming victories of 25-12 and 25-19.
London 3, Beeville 1
The Lady Trojans won the opening set of the match, but lost the next three sets to fall to the London Lady Pirates on Sept. 22.
Beeville won the opening set 25-18 before London won the second set 25-20, the third set 25-15 and the fourth set 25-13.
Salazar had eight kills to pace Beeville. Estrada had six, and Knapp and Hernandez both had four.
Newson led in assists with 11. Del Bosque led in digs with 26.
Salazar had nine digs and Estrada added eight.
Estrada recorded a team-best three aces.
