As the 2022 season kicks into high gear, Beeville volleyball coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer is as excited as she’s ever been going into a year, and with good reason.
Her Trojans may have dropped their season opener to Corpus Christi King Aug. 8, but the coach can see that she has the pieces she needs to return to the postseason for the first time since 2015.
“This team can be the team that gets a banner up,” Riojas-Fryer said after her team fell in three sets to King at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium. “I think this is a team that can start us moving in the right direction.”
King won 25-17 in the opening set after getting off to a quick start early on. The Lady Mustangs then took the second set 25-13 to go up 2-0 in the match.
Beeville started the third set off quickly, winning the first six points, but King rallied back on its way to a 25-20 win over the Lady Trojans.
Still, Riojas-Fryer remained positive because she saw plenty of good things from her squad.
“They played with heart and they played together. The biggest thing was they played together,” the coach said. “I was very pleased with their heart and how well they played together, how positive they were helping each other out.”
The play of Harper Green was a particularly bright spot.
The freshman recorded a team-best six kills on the night, and also registered nine digs and an ace while playing nearly every point of the match.
K.J. Cascarano added five kills and led the team in assists with 10. She also had two aces and a block.
Jaida Gonzales recorded four kills and a block, while Carrah Davis had three kills. Jayden Ford added two kills and Abby Del Bosque had one kill.
Larissa Gonzales led the team in digs with 14. Cylee Lopez had four digs and Annica Gonzales had three digs. Ford also had two digs.
Del Bosque led in blocks with two.
“I really think that those things that we listed as our goals, that they accomplished them,” Riojas-Fryer said. “Obviously you do want to win but like, this game tonight isn’t going to determine the outcome of our season.
“We wanted to come out and compete and show people that we are the group of girls that are going to change this program. And just the talk in the locker room after, it was just so positive. We are headed in the right direction and this is a group to do it.”
It will take time and more games for this be “that group,” Riojas-Fryer said.
“I think just playing more games,” she said. “The more games we play, we’ll be able to see who works well next to each other, setter-hitter connection, who passes better next to each other, who plays better defense and left back or right back, just all those things.
“But it’s going to come with practice, and then also with playing more games.”
The Beeville junior varsity squad opened the year with a victory over King, winning 27-25 and 25-11. The freshman team also won its opener, downing King in two sets, 25-18 and 25-10.
Beeville 3, Yorktown 0
The Lady Trojans picked up their first win of the season, downing Yorktown in three sets on the road.
Beeville claimed a 25-15 victory in the opening set, then won 25-18 in the second set. The Lady Trojans closed out the victory with a 25-23 win in the third set.
Green led the Beeville offense with 11 kills. Ford put down eight kills, while J. Gonzales and Del Bosque had three kills apiece.
Cascarano led the team in assists with 15 and in aces with three. Abby Del Bosque tied her for the team lead in aces with three. Green added two aces.
Aaralyn Del Bosque had eight assists and two digs.
Lopez had a team-best nine digs. Green recorded seven, and Cascarano and L. Gonzales had four apiece.
J. Gonzales had a team-high three blocks.
