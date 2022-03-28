The District 28-4A girls soccer championship trophy will call Beeville home.
The Beeville Lady Trojans finished off an unbeaten run through the district on March 15, blanking Yoakum 6-0 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Beeville clinched the outright district title with the victory, which pushed the team’s mark to 9-0-1 in district play on the year.
“It feels really nice to win especially with these girls,” said senior Kayla Salazar. “We’ve worked hard all season, especially with our new coach. I think we really clicked. We practiced everyday really hard. We had fun.
“It’s well earned. I really think so.”
Beeville upped its mark to 13-5-2 on the season with the win.
The shutout victory over the Bulldogs was the Lady Trojans’ eighth blanking in district play.
In 10 district contests, Beeville allowed just two goals – one to Rockport-Fulton in a 1-1 tie on March 1 and one to Palacios in a 4-1 victory March 5.
In total, Beeville pitched 11 shutouts and outscoring its opponents 44-0 in those matches.
That success, first-year coach Gabby Chapa said, stems from the chemistry of the Lady Trojans.
“This team, they’ve been playing together since they were little girls, 4 years old. They’ve all been playing together. So they know each other’s strengths and they know how to work off of it,” she said. “So it’s really good to be able to work with them and see that bond that they have and that it just keeps growing when we add more.”
In the victory over Yoakum, Caleigh Martin gave Beeville all it would need to win with a goal in the 25th minute. Layla Ramon had the assist on that goal.
Beeville finished the match with a flurry, scoring five times in the second half.
Martin got her second goal in the 45th minute off a feed from Kinlee Ramon, then she completed the hat trick in the 57th minute with a goal off an assist from Taylor Danysch.
Jennifer Carrizales made it 4-0 in the 59th minute, then Reagan Norquist made it 5-0 in the 69th. K. Ramon finished off the scoring in the 72nd minute.
Liliana Martinez had the assist on Carrizales’ goal, Carly Knapp had the assist on Norquist’s goal and Ava-Chanel Olivares had the assist on K. Ramon’s goal.
In net, Jayden Ford kept a clean sheet for the 11th time this year by stopping all four shots she faced from Yoakum.
Beeville will now turn its attention to the postseason as the No. 1 seed out of District 28-4A.
The Lady Trojans will face Somerset, the fourth-place team out of District 27, in the first round.
That match is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Floresville’s Eschenburg Field on March 25.
For now, Chapa said winning that contest is the team’s No. 1 goal.
“Our goal is to win bi-district and to move on from there,” she said, adding that she knows her team is capable of making a deep run in the postseason.
Salazar said she has her sights set on a return to the regional tournament.
“We’re going to go far, hopefully back to the regional tournament where we left off freshman year,” she said.
Knapp is eyeing an even deeper run, though.
“I really think we can go to state,” she said, “if we just push and we put our hearts to it.”
Beeville 6, Calhoun 0
The Lady Trojans blew past Calhoun March 11 in Port Lavaca.
Emily Olivares and K. Ramon both had two goals in the victory. Olivares scored in the third and 18th minutes with Carrizales earning the assist on both. K. Ramon found the net in the 19th and 39th minutes. Martin had the assist on the latter of those two goals.
L. Ramon scored in the 56th minute off a feed from her sister, while Martin scored in the 58th minute with L. Ramon getting the assist.
Ford picked up the victory in net.
