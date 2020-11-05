CORPUS CHRISTI – The Beeville Lady Trojan volleyball team picked up a critical win on the road on Oct. 20 to put itself in a position to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
The Lady Trojans bested the Miller Lady Buccaneers in five sets to lock up at least a share of fourth in the District 26-4A standings.
They were slated to face West Oso in a fourth-place tiebreaker in Ingleside on Oct. 27.
The winner of that match will be the district’s No. 4 seed and will face top-ranked Needville in the bi-district round of the 4A playoffs on a date yet to be determined.
The Lady Trojans (10-15) won each of the first two sets against Miller, but then had to win a tiebreaking fifth set after Miller won the third and fourth sets.
Beeville won by matching margins of 25-21 in both of those first two sets, but Miller claimed a 25-17 win in the third set and then a 25-23 victory in the fourth set to send the match to a fifth set.
Beeville won that final set 15-8 to pick up the win.
Both Allie Estrada and Alexia Salazar reached the double-digit plateau in kills with 14 and 12, respectively.
Carly Knapp put down eight kills, while Jaelyn Smith recorded seven kills. Libero Megan Del Bosque recorded a career-high four kills.
As a team, Beeville recorded a season-best 49 kills. It was just the third time this year that Beeville had more than 40 kills in a match.
Beeville also had a season-best 19 aces with six different Lady Trojans recording at least two.
Knapp and Salazar both had four aces to lead Beeville, while Estrada and Maggie Martinez had three apiece. Mikayla Newson added two aces.
Estrada had a triple-double on the night with 21 digs and 14 assists to go with her 14 kills.
It was her seventh triple-double of the season, including her third in the past five matches.
Salazar had 16 digs on the night, while Newson and Martinez had 15 apiece.
Newson led the team in assists with 19.
Sinton 3, Beeville 0
The Lady Trojans closed out the regular season with a loss to district champion Sinton on Oct. 23.
The Lady Pirates beat Beeville by scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-17.
Estrada led the offense with nine kills. Ty Hernandez had four, while Salazar had three. Jaida Gonzales added two.
Newson led in assists with nine and Estrada added seven.
Del Bosque led the defense with 16 digs. Estrada and Martinez both had nine digs. Salazar added six.
Annapolis Christian 3, Beeville 0
Estrada had a triple-double to lead Beeville, but it wasn’t enough against Annapolis Christian at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium on Oct. 17.
The Lady Warriors won the three sets by counts of 26-24, 25-23 and 25-21.
Estrada recorded a team-best 13 kills to go with 11 digs and 10 assists to lead the way. She also had five aces.
Salazar recorded five kills, while Hernandez and Smith both had two kills.
Del Bosque led in digs with 22, while Martinez had 15.
Newson led in assists with 11.
Orange Grove 3, Beeville 1
Beeville won the opening set of the match, but Orange Grove won three in a row after that to beat the Lady Trojans on Oct. 16.
Beeville won 25-21 in the first set, but the Lady Dogs won the second 25-22, the third 25-15 and the fourth 25-11.
Estrada was an assist shy of a triple-double with 14 kills, 17 digs and nine digs. She also had two aces.
Salazar had 10 kills. Martinez recorded 13 digs. Newson tallied 18 assists.