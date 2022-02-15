The Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball teams both won bi-district championships Monday night.
The Lady Trojans (31-2) beat Bay City 70-42 in a 4A tilt in Victoria to clinch the program's eighth-straight bi-district championship.
The Ladycats (27-9) upended Banquete 40-35 in overtime in a 3A matchup in Corpus Christi to win their sixth-straight bi-district title.
Beeville advances to face Navarro in the area round of the postseason. That game is scheduled for 7 o'clock Friday night, Feb. 18, at Floresville High School. It is a rematch of an area championship from last year. Navarro won that contest 50-48 to end Beeville's season.
More coverage from both games will appear in the Feb. 24 edition of the Bee-Picayune.
Skidmore-Tynan's area opponent is yet to be determined. The Ladycats will face either Progreso or IDEA College Prep, which meet tonight (Feb. 15) in a bi-district championship.