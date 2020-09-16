BEEVILLE – Learning how to rally back from a deficit is a learned trait for any volleyball team.
It’s something the Beeville Lady Trojans are still learning.
The visiting Taft Lady Greyhounds put that learning process to the test last week, and Beeville responded.
Beeville (4-2) erased deficits in both the second and third sets on its way to claiming a four-set victory at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
“We can fight back,” said Lady Trojan coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer when asked what the win proved about her team.
“We can battle and work together to overcome a deficit.”
Taft won the opening set of the match 25-23 in come-from-behind fashion, but it was Beeville who came from behind in the next two sets to win.
The Lady Trojans won the second set 25-20 after overcoming an early hole, then won the third set 25-21 after erasing a five-point Taft lead midway through the set.
Beeville dominated the fourth set, closing out the win with a 25-13 triumph.
The win pushed Beeville to 4-2 on the season.
“We’re not where we need to be. That’s just going to take some practice,” Riojas-Fryer said. “But, I’m very, very proud of these girls with how they’ve responded with everything.”
Allie Estrada’s nine kills paced the Beeville offense in the victory.
She also had 11 assists, 11 digs and two aces.
Jaelyn Smith had six kills, while Carly Knapp recorded five. Darian Henson and Alexia Salazar both had four kills apiece.
As a team, Beeville had 14 aces on the night with Salazar recording a team-best four. Knapp and Maggie Martinez had three apiece, while Megan Del Bosque joined Estrada with two.
Aubrey Johnson had a team-high 12 assists for the Lady Trojans.
London 3, Beeville 0
London handed Beeville a three-set loss in the match before the Taft contest as part of the triangular with the three teams.
“I knew London was going to be a great team. ... They were going to do a lot of fast things, pick up a lot of balls. They’re a really, really good team and a really good program,” said Riojas-Fryer.
“We needed to work on transitioning from offense to defense fast, moving our feet, that’s been a big downfall. Playing a team like that, it’s a gut check.”
London won the first set 25-11, the second set 25-12 and the third set 25-14.
Knapp had seven kills to lead Beeville. Estrada chipped in three, as did Smith.
Del Bosque led the Beeville defense with four digs.
Knapp also had a team-high two aces.