INGLESIDE – Two points decided every set in a critical District 31-4A volleyball showdown Tuesday night between Beeville and Ingleside.
And it was the Lady Trojans who were on the wrong side of each of those sets in a loss.
Beeville fell to 9-26 overall and 2-8 in district play with the loss.
The loss dropped Beeville to seventh in the district standings and put the Lady Trojans in a win-or-go-home scenario the rest of the way.
Beeville must win each of its four remaining matches – against Kingsville, Orange Grove, West Oso and Sinton, respectively – just to have a chance to tie for the district’s fourth and final playoff spot.
Sinton, at 10-0, leads the district and has already clinched a playoff spot, while Rockport-Fulton is second at 8-2.
Orange Grove and Robstown are tied for third at 6-4 with Ingleside and West Oso tied for fifth at 4-6.
“We just have to go out there and have fun,” said Lady Trojan coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer when asked what her team needs to do to adapt to the must-win mentality.
“At the end of every match we have left, we have to look at ourselves in the mirror and ask, ‘Did we give everything we had? Did we do everything that we could do?’”
Ingleside avenged a loss to the Lady Trojans in Beeville on Sept. 17 by dealing the visitors the sweep Tuesday night.
The first set went extra points with Ingleside finally grabbing the win, 28-26.
The Lady Mustangs then won the second set 25-23 before again winning in extra points, 26-24, in the third set.
“At the end of the game, I was proud of (the girls),” said Riojas-Fryer about the loss. “I really thought they were aggressive offensively. ... They were trying to be aggressive on that third ball and that has been one of the things that we’ve been preaching.”
Kamaria Gipson and Allie Estrada tied for the team lead in kills with seven apiece.
Gipson also added three aces, three solo blocks and a block assists, while Estrada added 11 digs and two aces.
Jaelyn Smith had four kills, two digs and two block assists. Carly Knapp added three block assists.
Tori Garza recorded two kills, 15 assists, 12 digs and two aces, while Jade Del Bosque had one kill, one assist and five digs.
Alexia Salazar also had a kill, while Megan Del Bosque added five digs and two aces.
Beeville 3, Kingsville 1
The Lady Trojans picked up their second district win of the season last Friday in Kingsville.
The Lady Trojans won the opening set 25-11, but the hosts won the second set 25-14. Beeville then won the third set 25-13 and the fourth set 25-20 to close out the match.
Gipson had a match-best 15 kills to go with five blocks and two aces.
Estrada recorded seven kills, three assists, six digs and four aces.
Knapp had four kills, Salazar added three and Smith had two.
Garza led the team in assists with 19 and also had a team-best eight digs.
J. Del Bosque had a team-high six aces to go with six digs. M. Del Bosque had five digs and one ace.
Maggie Martinez recorded two aces, three digs, a kill and an assist in the victory.