For the past four years, when life got tough for Kayla Salazar, she found her solace in soccer.
The sport was her outlet, her release. The pitch was her sanctuary, her safe space where she could escape.
As a senior this year, she was a captain, a role she embraced and a responsibility she shouldered with the best of her ability.
And behind their senior leader – as well as Salazar’s fellow seniors – the Lady Trojans penned a remarkably memorable chapter into the history books.
That chapter – and the careers of Salazar and her fellow seniors – ended March 29 with a 6-1 loss to Canyon Lake in a 4A Region IV area championship game at Floresville’s Eschenburg Field.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Salazar said, her cheeks stained with tears that had already fallen and her eyes full of more tears that would soon follow.
“We fought all season, becoming district champs and bi-district champs. We really fought. It’s a really hard loss, but we did it as a family and I’m really glad I did it with these girls.”
“This has been my safe spot whenever things got hard during high school,” she said about what it meant to be a part of the Lady Trojan soccer team for the past four years, a run that included three playoff appearances (the 2020 campaign was cut short due to the pandemic), including a regional tournament berth in 2019.
“Soccer has always been there for me and I’m really glad I was able to be captain my senior to help these girls.”
Kinlee Ramon, Carly Knapp and Alexis Colunga also played their last game as a Lady Trojan in the loss.
“I’m just really emotional knowing that, this is it,” Ramon said afterward.
The four of them led the team’s final breakout on the sideline after the defeat – 1, 2, 3, family!
“I love all these girls,” Ramon said. “I’ve grown so close with so many of them. ... Like we said, we broke out, ‘1-2-3, family,’ because we’re a family and we always will be. I can’t wait to see where they go after this.
“I’m so lucky to have been a part of this team and have soccer in my life for so many years.”
First-year coach Gabby Chapa said her seniors left an indelible mark on not only her, but also on the program.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group of seniors as captains. The leadership on this team is endless,” she said. “It gets me excited for the upcoming years because I can see the girls, the junior and sophomores, who are showing that leadership and taking off of what the seniors are giving and feeding off of it. It just gives me hope for the future.”
The Lady Trojans, going into the match, had hopes that the future would include more playoff games, but Canyon Lake quickly put a damper on those hopes.
The Lady Eagles took the lead in the second minute and extended it to 2-0 in the seventh minute.
“I think it caught us off guard,” Chapa said about Canyon Lake’s quick start. “I think we came in with the mindset that it was going to be a pretty even match, and within the first two minutes, they proved that we are going to have to step it up.
“Their speed, we just couldn’t handle it at the beginning.”
Emily Olivares halved the lead for Beeville in the 14th minute turning a steal into her team’s only goal of the evening to make it 2-1.
The Lady Eagles responded quickly, taking a 3-1 lead in the 18th on a one-on-one breakaway, a 4-1 lead in the 19th on a redirect off a corner kick, and then a 5-1 lead in the 25th when they put home a shot on a rebound off the crossbar on a free kick. They scored the match’s final goal in the final minute of the first half to make it 6-1.
Beeville held the Lady Eagles at bay in the second half, pitching a shutout.
“I’m at a loss for words honestly. Canyon Lake is a really good team,” Ramon said. “I just feel like we weren’t connecting today, but we fought to the end.
“We didn’t let them score at all the second half. We were fighting. We didn’t stop.”
The loss was Beeville’s first since Jan. 15, snapping an 11-match unbeaten streak. The Lady Trojans finished the year 14-6-2 overall.
Salazar said she was walking away from her safe space with her head held high.
“I’m really proud of how we adapted to having a new coach,” said Salazar. “It was new for all of us. We had to adjust to new training styles, but I think we all handled it really, really well.
“I’m beyond proud of how we played and I couldn’t be a happier captain.”
