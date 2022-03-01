Few things sting as bad as an early exit from the postseason when you’re a team that had state-tournament aspirations.
Beeville’s girls basketball team is feeling that sting for a second year in a row.
The Lady Trojans were bounced from the postseason in the area round for the second straight year on Feb. 18, falling to Navarro 75-51 in Floresville.
“It’s very hard to swallow,” said Lady Trojan coach Felicia Ramirez, whose team finished the year 31-3 in her second season at the helm. “... You’re going to face teams’ best games (in the playoffs) and you’ve got to be clicking on all cylinders, and we didn’t tonight.”
Navarro, after the two teams played to an 18-18 deadlock in the first quarter, scored eight of the first 10 of the second quarter and never felt much pressure after that.
The Lady Panthers led by seven at halftime and by 15 after three quarters.
“They did the little things,” Ramirez said of the Lady Panthers. “The things we preach to the kids about all the time. They executed, they played defense, they ran the floor. I mean, they outworked us and that’s what matters in the playoffs.
“It’s always about the little things. The team that does those the most is the team that’s going to come out on top.”
Navarro had little trouble breaking Beeville’s trademark pressure defense, and picked apart Beeville’s 2-3 zone in the half-court game.
“They’re fast and they basically played our game, that’s what we normally do. They used it against us and I mean, they’re a really good team,” Ramirez said. “They are and we got to give them credit. They came out and they got to their spots. They did what they were supposed to do and they executed and outplayed us tonight.”
It was the second straight season that Beeville was eliminated by Navarro in the area round.
“This is the thing that’s going to fuel us the most,” said junior guard Carrah Davis, who is one of seven juniors on the roster who return next year. “This is the team we wanted to beat. Next year, we’re going to come back, but we’re going to win.”
Ramirez echoed those sentiments.
“We have a lot of juniors that have been knocked out of the playoffs in round two by the same exact team, so I think it’s a lot of fuel on the fire.”
Davis paced Beeville in the loss, scoring 14 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.
Kaydence Menchaca hit a pair of 3s and three free throws to tally nine points.
Cylee Lopez scored eight points, while Megan Del Bosque hit a pair of triples to score six points.
Jaida Gonzales and Aaralyn Del Bosque both had five points.
It was the final game in the careers of seniors M. Del Bosque, Camryn Longoria and Asia Molina.
“I’m very heartbroken because this team was a very special team, and if I could do it all over again, I would,” M. Del Bosque said afterward as she fought back tears. “I’m glad that I created bonds with the girls and the coaches and their families, and they’re always going to be family to me.”
Longoria was teary-eyed as she left the court and the locker room, then again when she reached her family, but managed to collect herself and smile when she took hold of her nephew Braxton before reflecting on her career.
“I have a lot of emotions. I’m sad. It’s really bittersweet,” she said. “I mean, this team, I couldn’t ask for anything more. I had the best coaches, the best team members. I’m sad it’s over, but I’m proud of what we accomplished.
“I faced adversity, and I learned from it. All the good things I’ve accomplished, it’s memories I’ll never forget.”
Beeville 70, Bay City 42
The Lady Trojans romped to their eighth-straight bi-district championship on Valentine’s Day in Victoria.
Bay City hung around for a quarter, but Beeville pulled away, outscoring the Lady Cats by eight points in each of the final three quarters – 19-11, 18-10, 20-12, respectively.
Davis led all scorers, pouring in 29 points on 12-of-25 shooting. She also had nine steals and five rebounds.
Longoria contributed nine points and four rebounds, while Lopez had seven points, seven steals and six assists.
A. Del Bosque also had seven points to go with six rebounds.
Menchaca added five points and five rebounds.
It was Beeville’s 10th straight victory.
