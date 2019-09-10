ARANSAS PASS – The Beeville Lady Trojans totaled 31 kills over four sets Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
Aransas Pass downed the Lady Trojans in four sets, dropping Beeville to 6-18 on the season.
The Lady Panthers won the opening set of the match 25-19, but Beeville answered with a 26-24 victory in the second set to even things at a set apiece.
Aransas Pass won the next two sets, taking the third 25-19 and the fourth 25-20.
Kamaria Gipson hit .300 for the match for the Lady Trojans, recording 13 kills against just three errors on 30 attacks.
She also had two aces and three digs for the Lady Trojans in the loss.
Jessica Barrera tallied five kills to go with 10 digs on the night.
Desiree Gonzales and Jade Del Bosque both registered four kills on the night.
Del Bosque added eight assists, six digs and two aces. Gonzales also contributed four digs.
Tori Garza led the team with 12 assists to go with four digs and one kill.
Alisha Flores had a team-best 11 digs.
Alexia Salazar had two aces and a dig for Beeville.
Banquete tournament
The Lady Trojans won two of their three pool-play games at the Banquete tournament before dropping both bracket-play games Saturday.
In bracket play, District 31-4A foe Ingleside beat the Lady Trojans in three sets and Riviera Kaufer downed Beeville in three sets.
Beeville won the first set against Ingleside 25-21, but the Lady Mustangs came back to win the second 26-24 before claiming a 25-12 win in the third set.
Salazar led the Trojan offense with six kills, while Barrera had three and Jaelyn Smith had two.
Flores posted 14 digs, while Del Bosque had seven and Barrera had five.
Barrera, Knapp and Del Bosque all had two aces in the loss.
Beeville again won the first set in their next match against Kaufer, 26-24, but the Lady Seahawks won the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-20.
Knapp had four kills to lead the Lady Trojans. Smith and Gonzales had two apiece.
Flores again led the team in digs with 15. Del Bosque contributed 10.
Del Bosque racked up four aces. Barrera added three, and Flores and Salazar had two apiece.
In pool play, the Lady Trojans fell to Woodsboro in three sets, but then beat Pettus in two sets and Three Rivers in three sets.
Beeville took the first set against Woodsboro 25-13, but the Lady Eagles won the second 25-22 and the third 15-12.
Gipson had a team-high seven kills in the loss. Salazar tallied four.
Flores had 13 digs, while Del Bosque had 12. Garza added seven, as did Barrera.
Gipson also led the team in aces with three.
The Lady Trojans then swept Pettus by counts of 25-12 and 25-7.
Gipson had three kills in the win. Salazar had two, while Smith and Del Bosque both had one.
Del Bosque led in digs with 12. Flores recorded 11 digs.
Gipson tallied four aces, Del Bosque registered three and Salazar added two.
Three Rivers knocked off the Lady Trojans in the final pool play game for both teams. Beeville won the first set 25-15 before the Lady Dogs won the second 25-20 and the third 15-10.
Gipson had eight kills to pace Beeville. Salazar added three kills.
Del Bosque led in assists with five, while Garza added four.