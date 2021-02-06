Quarantine has been one of the most overused words in the English language over the past year, but it is a reality in our pandemic-stricken country.
Beeville’s girls basketball team has had its season turned upside down because of the dreaded Q-word.
The Lady Trojans returned to the court for the first time on Jan. 20 after a district-mandated 10-day quarantine period.
The result was good, but the execution was anything but pretty in the team’s 49-18 road victory over Ingleside.
“A win is always a good thing,” said Lady Trojan coach Felicia Ramirez after the victory. “We were in quarantine for 10 days, and yesterday (Jan. 19) was our first day back, so we were a little rusty because we hadn’t done anything for 10 days.
“I’m just happy that we came away with a win.”
Ramirez’s squad didn’t pull away from the Mustangs until the second half, mired by struggles connecting on shots and hampered by a multitude of turnovers.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of chemistry together because we hadn’t practiced together in awhile,” said Ramirez. “We were just rusty. We missed shots, and big missed shots, like over-the-backboard-type missed shots.
“It’s kind of expected being out for 10 days.”
Still, the outcome was never really in doubt.
Beeville outscored Ingleside 13-4 in the opening quarter and then widened its lead to 16 at halftime by outscoring the Mustangs 12-5 in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Beeville grew its lead by 12, winning the period 17-5.
Beeville polished off the victory by taking the fourth 7-4.
Carrah Davis was the lone Lady Trojan in double figures with 17 points on 8-of-17 shooting. She also had seven rebounds and four steals for Beeville.
Aaralyn Del Bosque contributed seven points to go with four rebounds, six steals and three assists, while Asia Molina had five points, three boards and two steals.
Camryn Longoria and Brittany Auzston added four points apiece. Longoria also had two boards, a steal and an assist, while Auzston added five boards.
Cylee Lopez scored three points to go with six assists, four steals and three rebounds. Jaida Gonzales added two points, two steals and two rebounds.
The win pushed Beeville to 8-4 overall and 5-1 in District 26-4A play on the year.
It was the start of a 10-day stretch that will see the Lady Trojans play six games.
They were slated to travel to Calhoun Jan. 22 and then West Oso the next day in Corpus Christi, before a back-to-back at home against Sinton and then Miller on Jan. 25 and 26, respectively.
Then, on Jan. 29, they will face Rockport-Fulton, the only team that sits ahead of them in the district standings.
