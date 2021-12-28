Beeville’s girls basketball team romped to another tournament title in Corpus Christi Dec. 9-11.
The Lady Trojans blew out four more opponents on their way to winning the Pride of Texas tournament championship.
Beeville polished off the tournament with a 72-47 rout of host Tuloso-Midway Dec. 11.
Beeville built a six-point lead in the opening quarter and extended that to 11 by halftime. In the third quarter, the Lady Trojans outscored T-M 23-10 to put the game out of reach.
Carrah Davis drilled four 3-pointers on her way to scoring a game-high 22 points for Beeville.
She also had four steals and three rebounds.
Kaydence Menchaca scored 11 pointsto go with two steals, two rebounds and two assists.
Camryn Longoria added nine points and five rebounds, while Asia Molina chipped in seven points.
Jaida Gonzales and Cylee Lopez both had six points. Gonzales added four rebounds, while Lopez chipped in seven boards, seven assists and four steals.
The win was Beeville’s 15th straight and upped the team’s mark to 15-1 on the year.
In the tournament semifinals Dec. 10, Beeville blew out Godley, 74-53.
Beeville outscored Godley by five in the second quarter to take a lead into halftime after a 12-12 deadlock in the first quarter, then pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Lady Wildcats 21-12 and 22-15 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Davis was the leading scorer for Beeville with 26 points, a performance that included six treys. She also had seven assists, six rebounds and six steals.
Menchaca and Longoria were both in double figures as well with 16 and 11, respectively. Menchaca also added four rebounds and two steals, while Longoria grabbed six boards and had two steals.
Megan Del Bosque hit a trio of triples to finish with nine points. Lopez added six points, four steals and three rebounds.
Earlier on Dec. 10, the Lady Trojans trounced Laredo Cigarroa, 72-43.
Davis scored 22 points to lead all scorers. She also had four rebounds and seven steals.
Lopez poured in 18 points to go with four rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Menchaca finished with nine points, while Longoria had eight. Menchaca also added three boards, while Longoria had five rebounds.
Molina scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds. She also had four assists.
In the tournament opener Dec. 9, Beeville used a second-quarter shutout to blow past San Benito, 51-26.
Beeville 12-6 after one before holding San Benito scoreless in the second to stretch its lead to 28-6 by halftime.
Davis led the team with 15 points to go with four steals.
Menchaca scored eight points and had three steals, while Molina poured in seven points and grabbed eight boards to go with her three steals.
Del Bosque hit a pair of triples to score six points.
