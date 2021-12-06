Beeville’s girls basketball team went into the Thanksgiving Break with a lopsided home victory Nov. 23.
The Lady Trojans routed visiting Alice at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium, 82-34.
It was the team’s fourth straight victory after falling in the season opener Nov. 9.
The Lady Trojans are now 4-1 on the year.
Carrah Davis and Kaydence Menchaca led the way in the win over the Coyotes.
Davis hit a pair of triples and was 8 of 16 from the field on her way to scoring 24 points.
She also had three rebounds and six steals on the afternoon.
Menchaca was 6 of 11 from the field and 6 of 7 from the line for 18 points to go with six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Asia Molina poured in nine points and grabbed six rebounds. She also had four steals in the win.
Raylei Perez hit all three of her attempts from the field on her way to scoring seven points.
Cylee Lopez added six points, four steals and four assists.
Jaida Gonzales and Aaralyn Del Bosque both had four points. Del Bosque added four steals and three assists.
Beeville led 20-9 after one and 40-17 at halftime on its way to the win. The hosts also outscored Alice 23-15 in the third and 19-2 in the fourth.
Beeville 67, Santa Gertrudis Academy 13
Beeville limited visiting Santa Gertrudis Academy to four points or fewer in every quarter on its way to a win Nov. 22.
Beeville led 19-2 after one, 39-6 at halftime and 59-10 after three quarters.
Menchaca led a trio of Lady Trojans in double figures with 13 points on the afternoon. She also had five steals and two rebounds.
Del Bosque scored 11 points, recorded six steals and dished out four assists in the win.
Davis was the third player in double figures with 10 points to go with three rebounds and two steals.
Brittany Auzston scored eight points, while Gonzales had six points, seven rebounds and eight steals.
Molina added six points and three boards.
Beeville 63, Cuero 47
The Lady Trojans used a 25-point first quarter to build their lead on the way to a win over Cuero Nov. 20.
Beeville led 25-10 after the opening quarter and then outscored Cuero 15-11 in the second quarter to take a 40-21 lead into halftime.
Cuero won each of the final two quarters by counts of 12-11 and 14-12, respectively.
Davis hit three triples on her way to scoring a team-high 16 points. She also had four steals.
Danielle Gonzales went 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 at the charity stripe to score 14 points.
Lopez added 10 points and two steals for the Lady Trojans.
Molina chipped in seven points.
