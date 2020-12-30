Everyone knows that how you finish is far more important than how you start.
But, that doesn’t mean getting off to a good start isn’t important.
The Beeville girls basketball team got off to the right kind of start in District 26-4A play last Tuesday in Beeville.
The Lady Trojans routed Ingleside in their district opener, winning 53-17 at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
“It’s always big to win that first game,” said first-year Lady Trojan coach Felicia Ramirez about the win. “You’d rather go into a district season 1-0 than 0-1.
“I did put an emphasis on that before we started the game tonight that it’s big to go off on a winning start rather than a losing start.”
It was a dominant defensive effort by the Lady Trojans.
They held Ingleside to just 28 percent shooting from the field and forced the visitors into more than 30 turnovers.
Those numbers, Ramirez said, were fueled by Beeville’s decided advantage in speed.
“We’ve got quick guards. We definitely use that to our advantage,” the coach said. “They’re really good at getting to those traps. It’s fun watching them do that.”
Beeville tallied a total of 24 steals in the win with Cylee Lopez posting a game-best nine while Carrah Davis had five.
Megan Del Bosque, Amber Müller and Alexis Moorer each had two steals, while four other Lady Trojans had one apiece.
That hounding defense allowed Beeville to hold the Lady Mustangs without a field goal until the 1:13 mark of the second quarter.
Beeville led 15-1 after one quarter and held a 27-1 advantage before Ingleside scored its lone field goal of the half.
The Lady Trojans then outscored Ingleside 15-5 in the third quarter to push their lead to 44-8.
Camryn Longoria led Beeville on the offensive end with 16 points. She also had a team-best eight rebounds.
Jaida Gonzales joined her in double figures with 10 points to go with four rebounds.
Davis finished the game with eight points and four boards to go with those five steals.
Lopez, in addition to her team-best total in steals, had nine assists, five rebounds and three points.
Asia Molina and Alexis Moorer both had four points. Moorer added five rebounds and two assists, while Molina had five boards and a steal.
Beeville evened its record at 3-3 with the win and moved to 1-0 in district play.
Beeville 57, Pleasanton 36
The Lady Trojans routed their former district foes in Beeville on Dec. 12.
Beeville pulled away in the middle two quarters after building a 12-9 lead in the opening period.
Beeville cushioned its lead by seven in the second quarter, 17-10, before going off in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Behind at least five points from three different players, Beeville outscored Pleasanton 24-1 in the third quarter to make it 53-20.
Pleasanton closed the gap by winning the fourth 16-4.
Davis was the game’s leading scorer, hitting four triples on her way to 24 points.
Longoria added eight points, Moorer had six points and Gonzales chipped in five points. Lopez and Molina both scored four points.
Robstown 43, Beeville 35
Robstown didn’t allow a double-digit scorer in beating Beeville in Robstown Dec. 11.
The Cottonpickers led 11-6 after one, 18-13 at halftime and 29-23 after three quarters. They won the fourth quarter 14-12.
Molina had a team-best nine points for Beeville in the loss. Lopez and Longoria both scored eight points, while Davis had four points.
