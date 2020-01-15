BEEVILLE – The first District 31-4A contest of the 2020 calendar year for the Beeville Lady Trojans proved to be a critical victory.
The Lady Trojans bested Robstown in a battle of state-ranked teams at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium Friday night.
The Lady Trojans, who are ranked No. 4 in this week’s TABC 4A state poll, used some stifling defense through the bulk of the first half to help secure a 43-24 win over the Lady Pickers.
The win pushed Beeville to the top of the district standings, a spot it shares with West Oso with matching 3-0 records.
Beeville held the Lady Cottonpickers to just three points in the first quarter and then four in the second quarter.
Robstown scored the first three points of the game, but then went nearly 11 minutes before scoring again.
Beeville, meanwhile, ran off 17 points over that period to build a 17-3 lead.
Robstown, which is 13th in this week’s TABC poll, finally scored with 3:45 left in the first half on another 3-pointer.
By halftime, Beeville led the Pickers 24-7.
The Lady Trojans then edged Robstown by a point in each of the final two quarters to polish off the victory.
Kamaria Gipson, Jade Del Bosque and Camryn Longoria each reached double figures in the score book to carry the load for the Trojans.
Gipson, despite scoring just one point in the opening period, finished with a game-high 16 points for the Lady Trojans.
Del Bosque had eight of Beeville’s nine first-quarter points on her way to finishing with 13 for the night.
Longoria poured in six in the second quarter, then added four more in the third quarter to post 10 on the night.
Beeville improved to 20-2 overall with the victory.
The win came less than a week after the Lady Trojans won their own holiday for the first time in its three-year history.
Beeville went 4-0 at the tournament to win the gold bracket championship, beating their coach’s former school in the title game.
The Lady Trojans held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by Odem to win the title game 36-33 on Dec. 28.
The game stayed tight throughout the first three quarters before Beeville stretched out its lead in the early stages of the fourth.
Odem found its rhythm from long range, though, rallying to get back within three late.
The Lady Trojans held off the Lady Owls, though, to win the title.
Gipson led all scorers with 22 points in the win, helping her earn the tournament most valuable player award.
Del Bosque hit a pair of second half treys to finish with six points, while Tori Garza and Cylee Lopez had two points apiece.
Del Bosque, Lopez and Longoria were all-tournament picks for the Lady Trojans.
In the first round of bracket play on Dec. 28, the Lady Trojans downed Karnes City 45-28.
Beeville pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Lady Badgers 24-13 over the final two periods.
Gipson finished as the leading scorer in the win with 15 points.
Longoria poured in 10 points, while Del Bosque hit three triples to tally nine points.
Lopez added seven points for the Lady Trojans.
Beeville won its pool on Dec. 27 with victories over Poteet and Three Rivers.
The Lady Trojans routed Poteet 53-11 behind 23 points from Gipson.
Longoria added six points, while Garza and Lopez had five points apiece. Del Bosque and Veronica Soliz both added four points.
Beeville then blew out Three Rivers by a 71-25 count.
Gipson and Del Bosque both went for 20-plus with Gipson scoring a game-best 29 points and Del Bosque hitting seven treys on her way to 25 points.
Longoria added five points, while Alexis Moorer chipped in four.