Beeville’s perfect run through the District 28-4A girls soccer schedule continued with the team’s biggest win to date Feb. 22.
The Lady Trojans posted their fifth straight shutout win, beating Rockport-Fulton 2-0 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The win gave Beeville sole possession of first place in the district standings, one game clear of Rockport.
“Our team has worked hard for this win and the outcome gives us the momentum to continue the second half of district with confidence,” said first-year Lady Trojan coach Gabby Chapa about the victory.
The Lady Trojans are now 5-0 in 28-4A play and have won those five matches by a combined 23-0 count.
Both Beeville and Rockport were scoreless in the first half of their showdown before Beeville struck early in the second half.
Off a feed from Jennifer Carrizales, Layla Ramon beat the Lady Pirate keeper in the 47th minute to give Beeville the 1-0 advantage.
Kinlee Ramon extended the lead in the 64th minute, converting off a feed from Kayla Salazar.
Jayden Ford again got the shutout victory in net, stopping all nine shots she faced in net.
“Rockport is a very strong team and we knew we had to be aggressive on the ball and play simple with our passing,” Chapa said. “We focused on playing our game and making smart decisions.
“We were able to maintain possession and ultimately get two in the back of the net.”
Beeville 4, Yoakum 0
The Lady Trojans rolled past the Lady Bulldogs in Yoakum Feb. 18.
Emily Olivares scored in the 18th minute to give Beeville all it needed to win.
K. Ramon added to the lead in the 31st minute. Abigail Medellin got the assist on the goal.
In the second half, Carrizales scored in the 44th minute to make it 3-0 and K. Ramon added her second goal of the contest in the 60th minute to close out the scoring.
Ava-Chanel Olivares had the assists on Carrizales’ goal, while Caleigh Martin had the assists on Ramon’s second goal.
In net, Ford was flawless, stopping the only shot she faced to earn the win.
