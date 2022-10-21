Beeville’s Jada Johnson finished fifth and teammate Erin Rivas was sixth in the Class 1A-4A girls division at the Texas A&M-Kingsville Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1.
Johnson completed the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 13.29 seconds and Rivas crossed the finish in 13:19.56 to lead the Lady Trojans to second place in the team standings with 79 points. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway won the team title with 49 points.
Also leading Beeville was Noemi Alaniz (18th, 14:08.49), Khloe Avalos (22nd, 14:15.16), Avery Silvas (31st, 14:25.11), Caleigh Martin (43rd, 14:55.39), Jayden Ford (14:58.56) and Makayla Cascarano (14:59.10).
Beeville finished third in the Class 1A-4A boys 5,000-meter race with 99 points.
Beeville’s Angel Alba placed fifth in 18:38.42. Trace Fox (15th, 19:52.26), Rowdy Siddon (22nd, 20:18.92), Isaiah Rosales (28th, 20:40.82), Ethan Moreno (40th, 21:29.93) and Riley Roschetzky (59th, 23:01.30) also led the Trojans.