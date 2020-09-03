BEEVILLE – Consistency at the service line has flummoxed the Beeville volleyball team over the past few years.
In their first match of the 2020 season on Aug. 18, serving was the team’s strength, and it helped the Lady Trojans pick up a victory.
“It’s a good start,” said coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer with an obvious smile that was hidden under a mask adorned with the Trojan logo.
“With these girls, they can build off (this win),” Riojas-Fryer continued. “... Like I told them, ‘It’s going to be one of many, but we’ve got to improve on some things.’”
The coach was able to nitpick on some things – particularly the team’s communication and movement – but she was hard pressed to find a bad word about how her team served the ball.
“Looking at what we have coming back, we are a strong serving team,” Riojas-Fryer said about the team’s work at the service line.
“We’ve kind of focused on that a lot more in practice.”
Beeville had 10 total aces in the match with Allie Estrada serving up three of them behind her new jump serve.
Alexia Salazar and Mikayla Newson both had two aces, while Maggie Martinez, Carly Knapp and Megan Del Bosque each had one.
“They’re noticing who the weaker passers are, noticing the seams to serve,” Riojas-Fryer added. “A lot of these girls are realizing those things and taking advantage of that.”
The rotations with Estrada and Martinez at the service line worked to near perfection throughout the win.
Beeville scored nearly a third of its total points for the match – 25 to be exact – with either Estrada or Martinez on serve.
Combined, the two had 38 attempts at the service line, and only six of those resulted in missed serves.
“The girls were smart,” Riojas-Fryer said when asked what worked so well about those particular rotations.
“We were telling them where to go, and they’d get that kill here and there from that. One person did it, then the next person did it, then they realized ... it was getting us points and getting us ahead.
“That really helped.”
The Trojans jumped out to a two-set lead in the match, claiming the first set 26-24 before winning the second 25-19 thanks in part to a long service game from Martinez that helped push Beeville in front midway through the second.
Aransas Pass came back to win the third set 25-20 and had control of the fourth set midway through.
But Martinez again toed the line off a side out and carried the Lady Trojans from a four-point deficit to a two-point lead.
After an AP sided out to end that run, Beeville returned the favor to bring Estrada back to the service line, where she served Beeville to within two points of the win.
That win came just three points later.
Estrada finished the night with a triple-double, recording team bests in kills with 13 and digs with 18 to go with 14 assists.
Knapp registered 12 kills, while Salazar had six; Ty Hernandez had five, and Jaelyn Smith had three.
Newson led the Lady Trojans in assists with 17.
Del Bosque recorded 10 digs, as did Martinez. Jennifer Rodriguez had six digs, while Newson and Salazar had five apiece.