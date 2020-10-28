BEEVILLE – The A.C. Jones Lady Trojan volleyball team snapped a four-match losing skid and remained in the hunt for its first playoff berth since 2015 with a three-set sweep of Ingleside at home last week.
Beeville held the Lady Mustangs to less than 18 points in all three sets to win for the ninth time this year and complete a season sweep of Ingleside.
The Lady Trojans improved to 9-12 overall and 5-6 in District 26-4A play with the victory.
They won 25-15 in the opening set, then claimed a 25-18 win in the second set. In the third set, Beeville triumphed 25-14.
Allie Estrada, Alexia Salazar and Jaelyn Smith tied for the team lead in kills with four apiece in the win.
Carly Knapp recorded three kills, while Ty Hernandez had two. Megan Del Bosque, Maggie Martinez and Darian Henson each had one kill.
Estrada also led the team in assists with 10.
Del Bosque paced the team in digs with 13. Henson added four and Martinez had three.
Up front, Knapp had four blocks, while Smith added two.
Knapp also had a team-best four aces. Del Bosque served up a trio of aces.
The win was Beeville’s first since it’s three-set victory over the same Lady Mustang squad on Oct. 2 and was the second in the past nine matches.
Ingleside won the junior varsity and the freshman contests in three sets.
Santa Gertrudis sweeps pair from Beeville
Santa Gertrudis Academy swept both ends of a doubleheader against Beeville on Oct. 10.
The Lady Lions won both matches in four sets.
In the first match, GA won the first two sets by counts of 25-10 and 25-17 before winning the fourth set 25-22. Beeville won the third set 25-22.
Estrada recorded a triple-double in the loss, posting 11 kills, 10 assists and 18 digs. She also had one ace.
Salazar put down seven kills to go with 11 digs and five aces, while Knapp had five kills, five digs and three blocks.
Smith had five kills and six digs.
Del Bosque tied Estrada for the team lead in digs with 18. Martinez added 14 digs to go with two aces.
Hernandez had two kills, six digs and two blocks.
In the second match, SGA won the first set 25-9, but Beeville responded with a 25-22 win in the second set. The Lady Lions then won the third 25-19 and the fourth 25-22.
Salazar racked up a career-high 14 kills as part of her double-double. She also had 16 digs to go with one block and an ace.
Estrada recorded seven kills, 14 assists and 11 digs. She also had two blocks.
Martinez led the defense with 20 digs.
Del Bosque added 17 digs and also had three aces, which was tied for the team lead with Knapp.
Knapp also had four kills and four blocks.
Calhoun 3, Beeville 0
The Calhoun Sandies bested Beeville in three sets on Oct. 9, winning by counts of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-18.
Estrada had a team-best eight kills to go with six assists, nine digs and two aces.
Knapp added four kills and four digs. She also had three aces and two blocks.
Del Bosque tied for the team lead in digs with nine. Mikayla Newson, Martinez and Salazar each had five digs.
