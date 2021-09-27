The Beeville volleyball team split its first two District 26-4A contests of the year, opening with a win over Ingleside before falling to Miller.
The Lady Trojans won their district opener at home Sept. 10, beating the visiting Ingleside Lady Mustangs in four sets.
Statistics and set scores from the contest were not available at press time.
Three days after that win, the Lady Trojans went on the road and fell to Miller in five sets in Corpus Christi.
Beeville claimed the opening set 25-18, but lost each of the next two sets by counts of 25-21 and 25-22 to the Lady Bucs.
Beeville evened the match at two sets apiece and forced the tiebreaking fifth set by winning the fourth set 25-23.
The fifth set went to extra points with Miller clinching the victory thanks to a 17-15 win in the set.
Beeville fell to 14-12 overall and 1-1 in district play with the loss.
Alexia Salazar had a double-double to lead the Lady Trojans. She recorded a team-best 14 kills and also registered 17 digs.
Carly Knapp put down nine kills for the Lady Trojans.
Aaralyn Del Bosque had 31 assists in the loss, while Megan Del Bosque had a team-high 23 digs.
Cylee Lopez and Salazar both had three aces on the evening.
The Lady Trojan junior varsity squad won in three sets. Beeville won the first set 25-9, Miller won the second 25-20 and Beeville claimed the third 25-13.
Miller won the freshman contest in two sets.
