BRYAN – The Beeville softball team opened the 2020 season by going 1-5 at the NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic.
The Lady Trojans got their only win of the tournament in the first round of the consolation bracket via a tiebreaker after playing Jourdanton to a 6-6 stalemate.
They scored five times in the second inning behind a Makayla Mendez RBI double, an Asia O’Brian-Molina single and a Carolina Esquivel three-run triple.
O’Brian-Molina went 2 for 2 for the contest. Four other Lady Trojans, including Mendez and Esquivel, had one hit apiece.
The win came in the team’s third game of the tournament.
They lost their opener 9-4 to Brazoswood, then fell 12-0 to Temple in their first game in the consolation bracket.
In the loss to Brazoswood, Mendez, O’Brian-Molina, Esquivel and Aubrey Lopez each drove in a run in the second inning.
Beeville managed just four hits in the contest.
In the loss to Temple, Esquivel hit a double and Gia Vela hit a single to account for Beeville’s only two hits of the game.
Victoria West handed the Lady Trojans a 7-0 loss in the third round of the consolation bracket.
Beeville had just two hits in that loss as well with Lopez recording a double and Zelda Salazar hitting a single.
On the final day of the tournament, Beeville lost 6-4 to Richland and 11-0 to Byron Nelson.
Esquivel and Vela both went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Trojans in the loss to Richland.
Mariana Martinez hit a two-run triple in the second inning for the Lady Trojans.
The Lady Trojans were then no-hit in the loss to Byron Nelson.
They put four runners on base thanks to walks, but none ever advance beyond second base.