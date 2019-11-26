ALICE – The Beeville girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the year Saturday afternoon with a road victory over another burnt orange-clad group, the Alice Lady Coyotes.
Beeville held Alice to seven or fewer in every quarter on its way to a 63-21 victory.
The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 15-7 lead advantage in the opening quarter, then pushed their lead to 31-12 by halftime.
Beeville took the third quarter 18-5 and the fourth quarter 14-4.
It was the second straight game in which Beeville held its opponent to single digits in every quarter.
“The defensive pressure was good. We forced a lot of turnovers,” said Lady Trojan coach Paul Yuma. “We struggled early to put the ball through the hoop, but once we got going, we started hitting shots.
“We did a good job of running the floor and being aggressive on offense and defense.”
Kamaria Gipson led Beeville in scoring with 25 points to go with five rebounds.
Camryn Longoria recorded her first career double-double for the Lady Trojans with 12 points and a team-best 12 rebounds. She added four assists as well.
Jade Del Bosque scored nine points, while Cylee Lopez chipped in five points. Alexis Moorer and Amidy Moreno both added four points.
Veronica Soliz grabbed nine rebounds to go with her two points. She also dished out five assists.
Beeville 60, Edna 25
The Lady Trojans opened the year on Nov. 12 with a win over Edna.
Beeville built a 17-9 lead in the opening quarter, then pushed its advantage to 28-13 by halftime.
In the second half, the Lady Trojans outscored Edna 14-5 and 18-7, respectively, in the final two quarters.
Gipson went 10 of 20 from the field and was 3 of 8 at the charity stripe on her way to a game-best 23 points.
She had her first double-double of the year by grabbing 11 rebounds. She also blocked seven shots.
Tori Garza hit a pair of treys on her way to 11 points to go with three steals.
Del Bosque also hit two treys on her way to nine points, and added three assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block.
Longoria grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds to go with six points, five assists and two blocks.
Lopez hit 6 of 10 at the line and made her only field-goal attempt for eight points to go with five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
The Lady Trojan junior varsity team also claimed a win over the Cowgirls, downing the hosts 51-6 before the varsity teams took the floor.