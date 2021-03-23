Yet another hat trick from one of the school’s all-time leading goal scorers helped the Beeville girls soccer team stay atop the District 28-4A standings last week.
Jacey Taylor turned in another three-goal performance for Beeville, which fueled a 6-0 victory over Gonzales at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The victory kept Beeville a half-game in front of Rockport-Fulton in the district standings at 7-1.
“We had much better possession than our first game against Gonzales,” said Lady Trojan coach Scott Taylor. “We focused on finding more creative passing sequences that allowed us to keep the ball and not force play if it wasn’t on.
“We had a faster speed of play due to movement and anticipation off the ball.”
The coach’s daughter, Jacey, gave her team a lead it would never relinquish when she found the net in the 20th minute.
She added another goal in the 34th minute, then completed the hat trick with her third goal of the night in the 50th minute.
Jennifer Carrizales scored in the 30th minute between Taylor’s goals to give Beeville a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Caleigh Martin scored in the 52nd minute to stretch Beeville’s lead to 5-0, and Ariceli Garcia finished off the scoring in the 69th minute.
Four different Lady Trojans – Martin, Serena Garza, Brianna Olivares and Kayla Salazar – had one assist apiece in the victory.
Jayden Ford kept a clean sheet in net, stopping the only two shots on goal she faced while going the distance to get the victory.
Beeville 6, Palacios 0
The Lady Trojans dominated possession to beat the Sharkettes in shutout fashion March 6.
Beeville scored three times in the first half and three more times in the second half.
Martin got the scoring started in the 25th minute, then Olivares made it 2-0 in the 31st. Kinlee Ramon found the net in the 36th minute to make it 3-0 at intermission.
Nickole Stroman scored in the 53rd minute, then converted again in the 64th minute to make it 5-0.
Olivares’ goal in the 77th minute finished off the scoring.
J. Taylor recorded assists on four of the team’s six goals. Martin and Carly Knapp also had assists for the Lady Trojans.
Thanks to Beeville’s domination of possession, Palacios didn’t put a single shot on goal.
Ford played the first 65 minutes in the net to earn the win. Knapp played the final 15 in net.
