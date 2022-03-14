Beeville’s girls soccer team didn’t get a victory in Rockport on the first day of March, but they left the coastal town still on top of the District 28-4A standings.
The Lady Trojans tied 1-1 with Rockport-Fulton at Pirate Stadium, keeping intact their sole possession of the top spot in the district.
Beeville moved to 5-0-1 in district play with the tie. Rockport-Fulton sits in second at 4-1-1.
The Lady Trojans have four games remaining on the district schedule against four teams they beat in the first half of district play by a combined score of 21-0.
“I think we focus on winning the last four games and coming out as district champs,” said Lady Trojan coach Gabby Chapa after the stalemate with Rockport-Fulton.
Rockport grabbed the early lead in the tie.
The Lady Pirates scored in the eighth minute to go up 1-0.
It was the first goal allowed by Beeville in district play this season.
The Lady Trojans got the equalizer in the 27th minute.
Layla Ramon fed a cross into the box to Emily Olivares, who sidestepped the defender and tucked one just inside the right post past the Rockport goalie.
“I think we came out really aggressive. You know, we worked hard, Chapa said. “We know that this team is the team to beat. I think the first six minutes you know, we were a little off playing on a grass field, but we held our own and were able to tie it up.”
Much of the second half was played in Rockport’s attacking third as the Lady Pirates dominated possession and limited Beeville’s scoring opportunities.
Beeville thrice had quality scoring opportunities in that second half, but two of those ended with shots going wide left and Rockport killed the third with a steal in the box.
“I think we were just a little bit off with our passing you know,” Chapa said about the second half. “Our touches could have been a little bit better. They just got the upper hand on us.”
Beeville moved to 9-5-2 overall on the year.
