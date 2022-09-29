Beeville’s Jada Johnson finished fifth and teammate Erin Rivas placed seventh to lead the Lady Trojans to third place at the Port Aransas Invitational Cross Country Meet on Sept. 10.
Johnson crossed the finish of the 2-mile race in 12 minutes, 33.85 seconds. Rivas finished in 12:35.94.
Others leading the Lady Trojans were Noe Alaniz (30th, 13:32.00), Caleigh Martin (36th, 13:40.28), Avery Silvas (38th, 13:42.83) and Jayden Ford (59th, 14:24.54).
Beeville’s Angel Alba finished 15th in the boys 3-mile race in 17:29.83. Other runners for the Trojans were Trace Fox (28th, 18:22.00), Isaiah Rosales (62nd, 20:15.89) and Ryley Roschetzky (74th, 21:18.12).
Beeville finished third in the boys junior varsity 3-mile race with 84 points.
Paul Delagarza was sixth in 22:01.69. Other finishers for the Trojans were Joe Gonzales (12th, 22:29.20), Austin Hackney (18th, 23:49.66), Haiden Martin (29th, 25:44.47), Enrique Solis (33rd, 26:29.76), Trevor Fox (45th, 28:55.90) and Robert Scheffel (48th, 29:41.42).
The Lady Trojans placed fourth in the girls junior varsity 2-mile race with 96 points.
Makayla Cascarano was third in 14:19.12 and Akylie Munoz was seventh in 14:43.78.
Also leading Beeville were Kyla Kelley (19th, 15:44.03), Alexis Fuentes (44th, 18:20.66), Eliana Sustaita (53rd, 20:23.06), Adriana Olea (54th, 20:26.43) and Daniella Martinez (55th, 20:48.12).
