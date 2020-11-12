INGLESIDE – The Beeville Lady Trojans and Trace Fox are headed to the regional cross country meet.
The Lady Trojans advanced to regionals with a runner-up finish at the District 26-4A Championship, and Fox earned an individual qualifying spot for the Trojan boys team.
Beeville finished as the runner-up in the girls standings behind Rockport-Fulton, which posted a team total of 42 points. Beeville was 11 points back of the Lady Pirates.
Jada Johnson led Beeville to the runner-up finish, taking third overall with a time of 12 minutes, 54.38 seconds.
Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell won the individual crown in 12:05.33.
Beeville’s next three runners all posted top-15 finishes with Noemi Alaniz taking eighth, Amber Müller taking 11th and Caleigh Martin finishing 14th.
Alaniz clocked 13:37.19, Müller finished in 13:58.90 and Martin posted a time of 14:33.39.
Alana Guerrero’s 17th-place finish rounded out the scoring for Beeville. She clocked a time of 14:35.62.
Avery Silvas was 18th in 14:41.55 and Hailey Pollack took 37th in 16:13.75.
Fox earned his regional bid with an eighth-place finish. He posted a time of 17:23.30 in leading the Trojans to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.
Miller won the team championship with 46 points. Calhoun was the runner-up with 58 points.
Miller’s Zidane Martinez won the individual championship in 16:38.23.
Beeville’s other six runners all finished within 10 spots of each other, with the team’s last five runners finishing in a six-spot window.
Derick Gonzales was Beeville’s No. 2 finisher, taking 16th in 18:26.63.
Rowdy Siddon was 20th, Angel Alba was 21st, Isaiah Rosales was 23rd, Ryley Roschetzky was 24th and Austin Hackney was 25th. The pack clocked times of 18:36.97, 18:39.20, 19:14.22, 19:34.07 and 19:37.43, respectively.
The Region IV Championship will be held Monday, Nov. 9, at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Junior varsity
Beeville’s Ezekiel Carrizales and Erin Trice won the junior varsity races for Beeville.
Carrizales claimed the JV boys race in 19:42.51, while Trice won the JV girls race in 15:57.67.
On the boys side, Corbyn Garza was second, Emmanuel Liserio took fifth and Anthony Rodriguez took sixth.
On the girls side, Asia O’Brian-Molina was third, Daniella Martinez took seventh and Camryn Longoria took ninth.
Junior high
The Moreno seventh-grade boys won the district championship as a team.
Brayden Martorell was the top finisher for Moreno with his runner-up finish.
Matthias Govella was fourth, Bryce Hranicky was sixth, Keegan Bledsoe took eighth, Israel Mejias was ninth and Noah Lindsey took 10th.
In the seventh-grade girls race, Khloe Avalos was the district runner-up and Alexis Fuentes finished eighth.
In the eighth-grade boys race, Josue Norriega won the district title for Moreno. Judea Dominguez took fourth and Enrique Solis was 10th.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•