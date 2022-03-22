The Beeville Lady Trojan soccer team is now just two wins away from securing an outright district championship.
Beeville upped its mark to 7-0-1 in District 28-4A play with victories over Palacios and Gonzales on March 5 and 8, respectively.
The Lady Trojans sit atop the district standings with just two matches left on their schedule.
They were slated to face Calhoun on March 11 before a home date against Yoakum March 15.
Wins in both of those contests would clinch the district crown for the Lady Trojans.
Beeville downed Gonzales 3-0 on March 8.
Carly Knapp gave Beeville all it would need to win with a goal in the fifth minute.
The Lady Trojans added two more goals in the second half with Caleigh Martin converting in the 43rd minute and Layla Ramon beating the Apache goaled in the 46th minute.
Kayla Salazar had the assist on Martin’s goal.
Jayden Ford kept a clean sheet to pick up the victory in net.
The Lady Trojans used three first-half goals to beat Palacios March 5.
Beeville led 3-1 at halftime before tacking on a fourth goal in the second half.
Emily Olivares got the scoring started for Beeville with a goal in the ninth minute off an assist from Martin.
Taylor Danysch then scored for Beeville, sending one past the Sharkette goalie in the 10th minute off a feed from Jennifer Carrizales.
Olivares got her second goal of the afternoon in the 33rd minute. Knapp had the assist on the goal.
Olivares made it a hat trick in the second half, scoring for a third time in the 61st minute off a feed from Carrizales.
Beeville is now 11-5-2 overall on the year.
