Jada Johnson and Kayla Salazar led the Beeville girls cross country team to the championship of the team’s own meet Sept. 25.
Johnson and Salazar both finished in the top five in the 2-mile girls race, helping Beeville capture the Beeville Cross Country Invitational team title.
Beeville tallied 66 points, besting runner-up Carroll by 16 points. Robstown finished third with 83 points.
Johnson was the individual runner-up and Salazar finished fourth for the Lady Trojans.
Johnson clocked a time of 13 minutes, 14.43 seconds to win the silver, while Salazar posted a time of 13:46.18.
Alice’s Victoria Diaz won the individual title with a time of 12:47.09.
Erin Rivas finished 12th for Beeville in the race, clocking 14:01.05.
Kinlee Ramon, Caleigh Martin and Avery Silvas finished within four spots of each other with Ramon taking 24th, Martin placing 26th and Silvas finishing 27th.
Ramon clocked a time of 14:32.52, while Martin posted a time of 14:35.87. Silvas finished in 14:36.15.
Jayden Ford took 44th in 15:10.48 and Erin Trice was 68th in 16:01.69.
The Trojan boys team finished fourth with 101 points. Alice won the boys team title with 70 points, while Carroll was second and Taft was third.
Angel Alba was the top finisher for the Trojans, taking fifth in the 3.1-mile race with a time of 17:18.97.
Trace Fox was also a top-10 finisher for Beeville, clocking 17:29.35 to finish ninth in the race.
Rowdy Siddon, Devin Salazar, Isaiah Rosales and Darrion Munoz finished in a pack, taking 36th, 37th, 38th and 39th, respectively.
Siddon clocked 18:45.51, Salazar turned in a time of 18:46.78, Rosales finished in 18:50.33 and Munoz posted a time of 18:50.96.
Taegan Cochran rounded things out for Beeville, finishing 52nd in 19:14.00.
Both of Beeville’s junior varsity squads finished second.
The Lady Trojans posted 47 points to finish behind McMullen County, while the Trojans posted 62 points to finish a spot back of Banquete.
Alana Guerrero led a trio of Lady Trojans to finish in the top 10, taking fourth. KJ Cascarano placed fifth, while Kaydence Menchaca placed 10th.
Kyla Kelley was 17th, Asia Molina took 18th, Samantha Ziegler finished 26th, Aubry Rodriguez was 30th and Daniella Martinez placed 36th for the Lady Trojans.
Emmanuel Liserio led the JV boys with a runner-up finish.
Austin Hackney took sixth, Ryley Roschetzky was 18th, Colby Rader placed 23rd, Robert Rosas was 37th and Enrique Solis took 39th for the Beeville boys.
