Skidmore-Tynan’s softball team went winless in six tries at the Ingleside Riptide tournament Feb. 24-26.
The Ladycats fell to King twice on the first day of the tournament, 18-5 and 10-8, then lost to Miller and Alice by counts of 10-7 and 13-0, respectively, on the second day, and wrapped up play at the tournament with losses to Ingleside and Miller, 7-1 and 14-0, respectively.
King 18, S-T 5
King ran off 14 runs over the first two innings and never trailed in its win over the Ladycats.
Sivounay Ramirez led the Ladycat offense, going 3 for 3 with four RBIs.
Eddika Hernandez was 2 for 3 with a run scored, while Daniella Villarreal went 1 for 1 and scored twice.
Alexis Moron took the loss in the circle.
King 10, S-T 8
King rallied back from an 8-6 deficit with a four-run third to beat the Ladycats.
Villarreal was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Claudia Fuentes was 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored twice. Sydney Swinnea went 1 for 1 with two RBIs. Hernandez had two hits and two RBIs.
Moron took the loss in the circle.
Miller 10, S-T 7
Miller used a seven-run first to go in front and never looked back in beating the Ladycats.
Villarreal hit a two-run dinger for her lone hit of the game. Ramirez and Swinnea both had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Fuents had a double and scored twice.
Moron was hit with the loss.
Alice 13, S-T 0
Alice struck for seven in the second and six in the third to win over the Ladycats.
Fuentes, Villarreal and Makayala Arevalo each had one hit in the loss.
Moron took the loss.
Ingleside 7, S-T 1
Skidmore scored the game’s first run, but the hosts ran off the next seven to win.
Fuentes had S-T’s lone hit and also scored the team’s only run.
Moron shouldered the loss.
Miller 14, S-T 0
The Lady Bucs scored seven times in the first and seven more times in the second to beat S-T in the tournament finale for both teams.
Hernandez had Skidmore-Tynan’s lone hit in the loss.
Moron took the loss in the circle.
