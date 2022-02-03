Skidmore-Tynan’s girls basketball team never recovered from a slow start against the district leaders Jan. 19.
Aransas Pass held the Ladycats to just five first quarter points and led by 17 points at halftime on the way to winning 53-43 at the DuBose Special Events Center.
The Lady Panthers built a 10-point lead in the first quarter, 15-5, kept that lead in the middle double-digits throughout much of the game until Skidmore rallied late to get back within single digits in the fourth.
Aransas Pass led 30-13 at halftime and added one more point to its lead in the third by outscoring S-T 12-11.
Skidmore rallied to get within eight in the fourth, but surrendered a 3-pointer on the next possession and never got within single digits again.
That triple was one of seven on the night by Aransas Pass, but the biggest difference came in the paint, where the Lady Panthers outscored S-T 30-16.
Mariella Gonzales led the Ladycat scoring effort with 16 points. She also had five steals, four blocks and three rebounds.
Kaitlyn Salinas poured in nine points to go with seven boards, four assists and three steals.
Maggy Moreman scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals, while Kacy Rivers added six points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Makaelah Favre had the team’s other five points. She also had five steals and three rebounds.
The loss snapped Skidmore’s four-game win streak and dropped the Ladycats to 20-9 overall and 6-2 in District 29-3A.
S-T 56, Goliad 21
Skidmore never trailed in a lopsided home win over Goliad Jan. 14.
The Ladycats led 16-4 after one quarter, 34-10 at halftime and 43-12 after three periods.
Moreman led all scorers with 15 points to go with seven rebounds and four steals.
Gonzales had a double-double for the Ladycats with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also had five blocks and three assists.
Rivers scored nine points and grabbed seven boards, while Favre had eight points and five steals.
Salinas and Neddia Gonzales both added six points in the win.
