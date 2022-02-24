Skidmore-Tynan’s girls basketball team polished off its 2021-22 regular season with a sixth-straight victory.
The Ladycats pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Goliad 41-35 on Feb. 8 at the Goliad Events Center.
Skidmore finished the regular season with a mark of 26-9 overall, going 12-2 in District 29-3A play.
The Ladycats will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed out of the district and were slated to face Banquete, the No. 3 seed out of District 30, in the bi-district round of the 3A playoffs Feb. 14.
Goliad gave the Ladycats – who are playing without the services of leading scorer Mariella Gonzales due to injury – a scare in the season finale in Goliad.
The Tigerettes had the game tied after one quarter and led going into the final period before Skidmore was able to pull away.
The two teams played to a 7-7 deadlock in the first quarter and were tied at 11 midway through the second period.
Skidmore took a 17-15 lead into halftime, though.
By the midway point of the third, Goliad forged a 19-19 tie.
Skidmore quickly took a 22-19 lead, but Goliad responded by scoring six straight to grab a 25-22 advantage.
The Tigerettes led 27-27 after three quarters.
In the fourth, Skidmore outscored Goliad 16-8 to pick up the win.
The Ladycats got more than half of their points from 3-pointers, hitting seven of them on the night.
Maggy Moreman hit six of them on her way to a game-best 29 points. She also pulled down nine rebounds and recorded three steals on the night.
Kacy Rivers hit the team’s other triple and finished with seven points. She also had seven rebounds.
Kaitlyn Salinas and Daniella Villarreal both had six points. Salinas added six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Villarreall contributed three boards, three blocks and two assists.
S-T 50, Odem 37
The Ladycats trailed once in the first quarter, but quickly erased that deficit on the way to a win over Odem Feb. 4.
Skidmore led 12-7 after one and 24-11 after two quarters. Odem outscored the Ladycats 17-14 in the third before S-T won the fourth 12-9.
Moreman was the team’s leading scorer with 12 points. She also had three rebounds and three steals.
Makaelah Favre hit three triples on her way to scoring 11 points. She also had three rebounds and two steals.
Villarreal had six points and 10 rebounds, while Rivers and Salinas both scored five points. Rivers added seven boards, five assists and three steals, and Salinas added four boards and three assists.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•