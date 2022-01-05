Skidmore-Tynan’s girls basketball team romped to a lopsided win in District 29-3A play Dec. 21 in Taft.
The Ladycats held Taft to just six first-half points en route to improving to 2-1 in district play thanks to a 60-32 win over the Lady Greyhounds.
Skidmore got out to a 12-4 lead in the opening period, then extended its lead to 33-6 by halftime after outscoring Taft 21-2 in the second quarter.
The Ladycats added four to their lead in the third quarter by outscoring Taft 17-13.
Maggy Moreman led a balanced scoring effort for the Ladycats, hitting three 3-pointers on her way to tallying 11 points.
Kacy Rivers poured in 10 points for Skidmore, while Mariella Gonzales and Daniella Villarreal each scored nine points.
Kaitlyn Salinas added eight points to the cause.
The Ladycats upped their overall mark to 14-6 overall with the win.
It was their second straight district win after losing the 29-3A opener to Aransas Pass.
S-T 49, Orange Grove 34
A dominant first-half performance by the Ladycats helped them bounce back from a district-opening loss with a 15-point win at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Skidmore finished the first quarter on a 15-2 run and then scored the first eight points of the second quarter to all but put the game out of reach.
The Ladycats led 15-4 after one and held a 27-8 advantage at halftime over the Lady Bulldogs.
Orange Grove won each of the final two quarters, but it wasn’t enough.
Skidmore limited OG to just nine total field goals on the night, including just 16.7% shooting from long range (2 for 12).
On the other end, the Ladycats were 7 of 16 (43.8%) from beyond the arc.
Skidmore also outrebounded OG 49-41.
Gonzales had a double-double to lead the Ladycats to the win. She poured in 14 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, while also adding two steals and blocking two shots.
Moreman was 4 of 6 from long range to tally 12 points. She also had five rebounds and two steals.
Salinas scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds, while Neddia Gonzales had five points and seven boards.
Makaelah Favre scored five points, grabbed six boards and had two steals.
Rivers was held scoreless, but she pulled down six rebounds and dished out four assists.
